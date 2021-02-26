Nollan bill on Juvenile Bureau directors' salaries advances to full House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill by state Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, that would clarify how the compensation for a Juvenile Bureau director is set has advanced out of committee.

The House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 30-0 this week for House Bill 1964, which would modify the salary requirements of the Juvenile Bureau director to state that the salary would be fixed by the County Commission in each county that has a bureau. The bill also would eliminate the requirement that the director’s salary could not exceed 90% of salaries of county Class A officers.

“There currently are two statutes addressing how the compensation for the Juvenile Bureau directors shall be determined, and they are not in alignment with each other,” Nollan explained.

“This bill reconciles the two statutes and makes it clear the authority to determine the salary lies with the Board of County Commissioners in the county where the director is hired.”

Nollan said only four counties in Oklahoma have a Juvenile Bureau that oversees the administration and operations of the Juvenile Courts and Juvenile Detention Centers. Each has a Juvenile Bureau director that is hired by the county commissioners.