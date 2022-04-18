No shrinking violets: Herbal Affair enthusiasts again brave weather for good, green fun

Four days before Saturday’s Herbal Affair, organizers were looking at the forecast and beginning to believe that a warm, sunny gathering might just materialize.

A day later, they were getting nervous.

And by Saturday morning, in the early hours of the 33rd annual Sand Springs herb and plant festival, they were wishing they had event sweatshirts to sell instead of T-shirts.

The temperature at 8 a.m., when Herbal Affair began, was 46 degrees. Eight hours later, at closing time, it had warmed only to 55 degrees, the sun had rarely peeked through a solid cloud cover, and a steady wind had chilled festivalgoers throughout the day.

At least the worst of the weather had come during the night, city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards said.

He said the area experienced some pretty heavy winds overnight that had flipped over about a dozen vendors’ tents and “moved around” a couple of the portable toilets.

Edwards said that when he and Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin “rolled in about 5 a.m., the police said they had had to chase down a few things.”

But no serious damage was reported, he said, and the traditional Herbal Affair crowd has always been pretty weather-resistant.

“I think, considering the weather, the turnout was great,” Edwards said. “I still think our attendance was down, but you really can’t put a number on that. And even so, I talked with more than a handful of vendors who had their best day ever.”

He said some vendors selling wares other than plants might have seen a dip in sales, “but the majority of the plant vendors had a good day.”

Edwards said the 33-year-old festival is seeing some changes in that many of the plant vendors who have become mainstays of Herbal Affair over the years are retiring or cutting back significantly on the number of events they attend each year.

“We don’t have a new generation of plant growers to keep up with the supply,” he said. “That’s going to be our struggle in the future.”

Online sales are also changing the shape of things, he said, citing one longtime Herbal Affair vendor who was set to return this year but had to back out at the last minute when internet sales, which had opened up a day or two before the festival, depleted the vendor’s supply.

But despite the big-picture growing pains, Edwards is still quick to call the 2022 edition of Herbal Affair a win.

Although the city as a whole puts on Herbal Affair, the brunt of the work — especially in the 48 hours leading up to the festival — typically falls on the shoulders of Parks and Recreation Department employees.

This year that meant working about 25 hours nonstop the day before the event — which was a city holiday — and during the festival itself.

“It wouldn’t happen if it weren’t for those guys,” Edwards said. “Anytime we can haul all those people in there … and not have any accidents or any problems, I call that a success.”

