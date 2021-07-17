'No mercy': Sand Springs store owner recovering after assault, robbery

A Sand Springs gas station owner is recovering from the first of multiple surgeries that he will require after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday.
Abdul Zahid, 72, who has owned A&S Fuels for more than 20 years, is hospitalized with injuries including a fractured jaw after he was assaulted about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Teresa Lovejoy, who has worked for Zahid at the store for six years.
“The surgery went well, and he’s still in recovery,” she said Friday evening. “The guy had no mercy at all. He just really hurt him.”
Camaran Blake Breazeale, 29, of Sand Springs is charged in a federal complaint with first-degree robbery in connection with the assault at the store at 5500 S. Oklahoma 97.
Because Breazeale is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and because the crime took place on the Muscogee Nation reservation, federal prosecutors are handling the case.
According to Lovejoy, whose account meshes with the events described in a Sand Springs police detective's affidavit filed with the complaint, a man went into the store to use the bathroom Tuesday morning and then began “acting weird,” pushing the buttons on the credit card keypad and exhibiting other strange behavior.
He left the store and went next door to a vacant building also owned by Zahid that formerly housed the Native American Coalition of Tulsa’s Head Start facility and appeared to be trying to open the door, she said.
Zahid “went out and told him he needed to go, but then he started messing with the gas pumps,” so Zahid called the police.
Lovejoy said officers came and “shooed him away,” and then the man went to the Dollar General store across the street.
She said the man then returned and went into A&S Fuels, where he assaulted Zahid, who was working alone.
The police officer was still on the property, Lovejoy said, although she added that he wouldn’t have been able to see the man reenter the store because his view was obstructed by trash Dumpsters.
The affidavit says a man then came out of the store and walked up to a parked car, whose driver the police officer heard say, “Get the hell out.” As the officer approached the man, a customer ran out of the store and said, “There is a guy on the floor covered in blood,” the document states.
At that point, it says, the man handed a wad of cash to the police officer and said, “He gave me that.” The man had what appeared to be blood on his right hand.
The officer then took the man, later identified as Breazeale, into custody and summoned an ambulance for Zahid, who was unconscious and had “major visible injuries to his face and head,” the affidavit says.
According to surveillance video of the encounter inside the store, Breazeale told Zahid: “This is my store. Give me everything now,” and then began hitting Zahid with his fist, the affidavit says.
It says Breazeale continued striking Zahid and telling him, “This is not your land,” before grabbing a shotgun that Lovejoy said Zahid kept under the counter for protection and telling Zahid: “Stop. Don’t move, or I will shoot you.”
Breazeale struck Zahid with the butt of the shotgun half a dozen times while telling him to shut up before taking all of the bills from the cash drawer and leaving the store as a customer was coming in the same door, the affidavit alleges.
Lovejoy said that while Breazeale was being taken into custody in the parking lot, he was overheard calling Zahid a “towelhead,” an ethnic slur for people of Arab descent, but she stopped short of saying whether she thought the assault was a hate crime.
“I can’t even say if it did or not” have anything to do with Zahid’s ethnicity, she said.
She said Zahid and his wife came to the United States from the Middle East. The couple, who live in Jenks, have four adult children — two sons and two daughters — who all were born in the U.S.
“They’re the kindest people I’ve ever met,” she said. “This whole community around here is in so much shock over what he did to this man.
“Nobody deserves this, but least of all this man. He is the kindest man.”
Lovejoy said Zahid is the type to spot a customer a little extra to buy a cold drink or to put a few dollars’ worth of gas in someone’s car if they needed it.
“There’s never been anything like this happen here,” she said, adding that when the store reopened on Wednesday, “more than 500 people came in, and over half of them came in just to offer condolences and prayers and ask how he was doing.”
She said she and the Zahids’ children are “doing the best we can” to keep the store operating while Zahid recovers from his injuries.
“He’ll need more surgeries,” she said. “It’s going to be a long road.”
Breazeale has a criminal history that includes convictions for drug and firearms crimes, larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and escape in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, records indicate.
Federal prosecutors have 30 days to present their case to a grand jury, which will decide whether to return an indictment that would lead to a jury trial.