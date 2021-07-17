'No mercy': Sand Springs store owner recovering after assault, robbery

Zahid “went out and told him he needed to go, but then he started messing with the gas pumps,” so Zahid called the police.

Lovejoy said officers came and “shooed him away,” and then the man went to the Dollar General store across the street.

She said the man then returned and went into A&S Fuels, where he assaulted Zahid, who was working alone.

The police officer was still on the property, Lovejoy said, although she added that he wouldn’t have been able to see the man reenter the store because his view was obstructed by trash Dumpsters.

The affidavit says a man then came out of the store and walked up to a parked car, whose driver the police officer heard say, “Get the hell out.” As the officer approached the man, a customer ran out of the store and said, “There is a guy on the floor covered in blood,” the document states.

At that point, it says, the man handed a wad of cash to the police officer and said, “He gave me that.” The man had what appeared to be blood on his right hand.

The officer then took the man, later identified as Breazeale, into custody and summoned an ambulance for Zahid, who was unconscious and had “major visible injuries to his face and head,” the affidavit says.