Thousands of colorful eggs will spring up across Chandler Park on April 1. No foolin’!

Just in time for spring fun and April Fool’s Day, Tulsa County Parks and Recreation will host the Great Egg Hunt from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.

Children through age 12 are invited to hunt for the roughly 30,000 eggs that will be placed around the park.

Besides the egg hunt, the event will feature fun from Mary Sue’s Petting Zoo, Bubble Farm, A New Leaf and the Tulsa County Parks Nature Station. Food trucks including the Lemon Seed Lemonade will also be on hand.

The event is free and admission to the park is free, but children must be registered to participate in the egg hunt. All registered children can pick up their colored wristbands at the baseball field complex beginning at noon on the day of the event.

Children ages 0 to 3 will begin gathering eggs at 1 p.m. Participants ages 4 to 5 will join in at 1:15, followed by youngsters ages 6 to 8 at 1:30, and, finally, ages 9 through 12 at 1:45.

The egg hunt will take place rain or shine.

Leashed pets are allowed in the park, but smoking or vaping are not permissible.

For more information or to register, go online to bit.ly/2023GreatEggHunt.