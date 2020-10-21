Next Up: Choctaw Yellowjackets

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Bill Jensen Field, Choctaw

Last week’s game: Sand Springs lost to Bixby, 51-20; Choctaw def. Muskogee, 26-10.

Records: Sand Springs 4-3 overall, 2-2 in district; Choctaw 4-3 overall, 3-1 in district.

Class: Sand Springs 6AII; Choctaw 6AII

Districts: Sand Springs 6AII-2; Choctaw 6AII-2

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Choctaw Yellowjackets

Game notes: CPHS will look to snap a two-game losing streak on the road against an improving Choctaw program on the road. The Yellowjackets have won three of their last four games after a 1-2 start to the season, including a 26-22 win over Booker T. Washington on Sept. 25.

Friday’s trek to the Oklahoma City area continues a challenging stretch for the Sandites, which included the Hornets and No. 1 Bixby last week.