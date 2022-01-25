New year brings new Charles Page Library manager

I’ve been a children’s and adult librarian in Texas recently, but there really is something special about returning to the place where you grew up. It is even better when that place happens to be where your dream job is, which is the case for me.

Now that you know a little more about me, we can get to the good stuff. Let’s talk about what is going on at the Charles Page Library!

Our lobby display has new artwork from the Northwoods Fine Arts Academy. Come see what amazing things the students have done and find out more about the real-life artist who inspired them.

We also have a couple of opportunities for both older kids and adults to win some prizes.

The Young People’s Creative Writing Contest details were in the paper last week. The basics are that students ages 10-18 can enter their original work into five different categories for free. The categories are poetry, short story, informal essay, comix and short play.