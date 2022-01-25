New year brings new Charles Page Library manager

Editor’s note: This is the first in a new monthly column the Leader will publish. It will be written by the new manager at the Charles Page Library, Sarah Dawson. Welcome to the Leader, Sarah!
Mark Carlson, the beloved Charles Page Library manager, has retired.
Although new to this position, I’m not new to the Tulsa City-County Library system or to Sand Springs. On both counts, I’m simply coming back home.
I spent the later part of my childhood in a light-blue, life-size doll house, complete with white and pink painted wooden filigree details, in Rolling Oaks.
As such, I graduated from Berryhill High School and then attended Tulsa Community College’s West Campus.
During that time, I worked in Prattville to pay for my senior trip and college tuition. My family went into Sand Springs to shop and even for a few football games when Berryhill was away.
Since then, I’ve been to and worked in many places.
After getting my master’s degree in library information science from OU, I spent time as an elementary school librarian in Tulsa and then switched to creating programs for teenagers at the Owasso Library.
I’ve been a children’s and adult librarian in Texas recently, but there really is something special about returning to the place where you grew up. It is even better when that place happens to be where your dream job is, which is the case for me.
Now that you know a little more about me, we can get to the good stuff. Let’s talk about what is going on at the Charles Page Library!
Our lobby display has new artwork from the Northwoods Fine Arts Academy. Come see what amazing things the students have done and find out more about the real-life artist who inspired them.
We also have a couple of opportunities for both older kids and adults to win some prizes.
The Young People’s Creative Writing Contest details were in the paper last week. The basics are that students ages 10-18 can enter their original work into five different categories for free. The categories are poetry, short story, informal essay, comix and short play.
The winners will receive cash prizes, and awards will be presented to them by Nikki Grimes, a bestselling children’s book author, when she accepts the 2022 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature on May 6.
We have entry forms for the writing contest, answers to questions and resources available at the Charles Page Library for those who want to participate.
Winter Library Bingo is for adults. Complete five squares in a row to be eligible to win one of three cozy gift sets. Activities include reading different kinds of books, attending virtual library events and more!
We are collecting completed bingo sheets until March 15.