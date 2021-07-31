New surge of COVID patients, young and unvaccinated, 'very scary' for Saint Francis physicians

Parker said she constantly sees that kind of desperation in the ER — but also denial and disbelief about the harsh realities confronting so many people anew.

“I had a patient last week, a 40-year-old whose mom was with him. After we intubated him and put him on the ventilator, I was talking to her about what was going to happen in the next couple of days and that we were going to have to wait and see,” Parker said. “We were going to do everything we could but that I couldn’t promise her he was going to get better.

"She said, 'Oh, wait — you mean he could die from this?’”

All of the doctors interviewed said the introduction of vaccines and their extraordinary effectiveness at suppressing transmission and deaths initially had given them great hope.

But that hope has been replaced by anger, frustration and demoralization as they try and try and try to break the spell of misinformation their unvaccinated patients have fallen under — and fail.

“There is so much 'wait and see,'” said Dr. Mike Angelidis, chair of Saint Francis’ hospitalist services and chief of internal medicine, addressing patient concerns ranging from false claims that vaccines cause infertility among women to the temporary side effects the vaccine can cause for a day or two.