New state law, city ordinance will speed up dilapidation process

In Sand Springs, nearly all dilapidation cases have involved residential buildings, he said, although some commercial buildings have gone through the process.

Templeton said vacancy itself can cause a building to deteriorate and that the longer it sits empty, the more deteriorated it becomes.

“By initiating a dilapidation process sooner, it spurs the property owner to decide whether the building should be restored or demolished,” he said.

With voluntary demolition, the property owner either takes down the building at his or her expense or an agreement is reached between the owner and the city for the city to do the work.

“In some cases we offer incentives to the property owner to participate, and this has shown great benefits to all involved,” Templeton said.

He said many dilapidated buildings in the city have been restored to compliance with modern building codes and have become safe, affordable housing.

Where buildings have been demolished — either through a voluntary process or by abatement — local interests have realized an opportunity to create infill development of modern affordable houses and duplexes, he said.