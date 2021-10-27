New state law, city ordinance will speed up dilapidation process

A new state law that goes into effect Monday will allow cities to declare structures dilapidated after only six months, a third as long as the law currently requires.
The Sand Springs City Council last month unanimously passed an ordinance put forth by the Code Enforcement Department to bring city requirements in line with the new state law.
City Planner Brad Bates told the council the move is “a significant change for how we deal with code enforcement issues.”
At present, the city must allow boarded-up structures to exist in that condition for 18 months before declaring them dilapidated. Beginning Nov. 1, the city can take such action after only six months.
In Sand Springs, most cases go through an administrative hearing to determine whether the property is dilapidated and whether it should be abated by demolition and removal.
Properties found to be dilapidated are forwarded to the City Council to affirm the administrative findings.
If a building is declared dilapidated and no corrective measures are taken, the likely fate is demolition, said Andy Templeton, the city’s code enforcement manager.
“There are certain time frames set by state statute that result from this process,” he said. “If a building is still dilapidated at the end of those time frames, it will likely be abated by demolition and removal.”
In general, he said, that process takes two to three months.
Templeton said vacant buildings are a hazard to the community in that they invite transients, criminal elements and curious children inside.
“All three circumstances have occurred in our community in recent years,” he said. “Tragedy lurks in various forms, including serious injury or death from deteriorated conditions inside the building or from harm by others, as well as the threat of fire that could spread to nearby properties.”
Like other communities, Sand Springs addresses unsecured buildings as a public nuisance and can board up the building through an abatement process, Templeton said.
However, “people with nefarious intentions often find ways to get back in them,” he said. “If it’s unsecured, it’s a lure.”
Beyond that, he said, boarded-up vacant buildings are a detraction to the general welfare of neighborhoods.
“The ‘broken windows’ theory asserts that if a window gets broken and nobody fixes it, it just leads to more broken windows, metaphorically if not literally,” Templeton said.
“Neighborhood property values decline, and people tend to take less care of their own homes or commercial properties” when there’s a vacant, deteriorating building nearby.
In Sand Springs, nearly all dilapidation cases have involved residential buildings, he said, although some commercial buildings have gone through the process.
Templeton said vacancy itself can cause a building to deteriorate and that the longer it sits empty, the more deteriorated it becomes.
“By initiating a dilapidation process sooner, it spurs the property owner to decide whether the building should be restored or demolished,” he said.
With voluntary demolition, the property owner either takes down the building at his or her expense or an agreement is reached between the owner and the city for the city to do the work.
“In some cases we offer incentives to the property owner to participate, and this has shown great benefits to all involved,” Templeton said.
He said many dilapidated buildings in the city have been restored to compliance with modern building codes and have become safe, affordable housing.
Where buildings have been demolished — either through a voluntary process or by abatement — local interests have realized an opportunity to create infill development of modern affordable houses and duplexes, he said.
“There’s been a lot of infill development in Sand Springs recently, and it is transforming some of our oldest neighborhoods from a state of severe decline to a state of prosperity and investment,” he said.
Templeton has been involved with the Code Enforcement Association of Oklahoma for more than 25 years and has held various officer positions in the organization.
He also writes the curriculum and test for the certification class that code enforcement officers are required by state law to attend within a year of being hired.
The association presents the classes in collaboration with Moore-Norman Technology Center, and Templeton also teaches the classes on a regular basis, in addition to giving presentations at workshops and conferences for a wide variety of groups affiliated with municipal government.
“The citizens, City Council and administrative staff in Sand Springs have realized the benefits of safer and healthier neighborhoods and have made significant investments over several decades to reshape many areas of our community,” he said.
“It is a long-term process, and we are seeing tangible benefits from it.
“There are many different components to this, and addressing dilapidated properties is but one of them,” Templeton said. “The city is also fortunate to have property owners and investors who see the benefit of maintaining existing properties or building anew where it is practical and beneficial.”