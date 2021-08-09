New SSPS teachers to get 'welcome packs' valued at more than $200

Sixteen community partners have donated goods and services valued at more than $10,000 for new teacher “welcome packs” to be presented to incoming Sand Springs Public Schools teachers this year.

The teachers will be honored during the Rotary Club’s annual new teacher luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Charles Page High School cafeteria.

Each teacher will receive a gift pack valued at more than $200 that will include gifts, gift certificates and other items from Reasor’s, Mi Pueblo, Crescent Café, Noble Axe, Chick-fil-A, Colton’s Steakhouse, Charlie’s Chicken, Rib Crib, Walmart, McDonald’s, Little Venice, Cecil & Son’s Discount Tires, Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park, Tulsa Tech, the city of Sand Springs and Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.

This is the sixth year for the new teacher welcome packs to be presented.