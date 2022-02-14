New SSPS Enrollment Center celebrated as first phase of bigger vision

The environmental advocacy slogan “reduce, reuse, recycle” might never have had a better poster child than Sand Springs Public Schools.

A complex of district-owned buildings roughly between Broadway and Fourth streets and Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue — built in multiple phases over the past century, serving as a home to a variety of schools and innumerable students, and meeting countless other district needs — is getting yet another new purpose.

The building most commonly known today as the old Central Ninth Grade Center is now home to the new Enrollment Center, which will serve as something of a one-stop shopping welcome center for new students and their families.

The district held a ribbon-cutting on the newly renovated site last week, inviting the community to tour the new “face” of Sand Springs Public Schools.

In the past, new students often had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.

“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously.