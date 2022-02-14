New SSPS Enrollment Center celebrated as first phase of bigger vision

The environmental advocacy slogan “reduce, reuse, recycle” might never have had a better poster child than Sand Springs Public Schools.
A complex of district-owned buildings roughly between Broadway and Fourth streets and Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue — built in multiple phases over the past century, serving as a home to a variety of schools and innumerable students, and meeting countless other district needs — is getting yet another new purpose.
The building most commonly known today as the old Central Ninth Grade Center is now home to the new Enrollment Center, which will serve as something of a one-stop shopping welcome center for new students and their families.
The district held a ribbon-cutting on the newly renovated site last week, inviting the community to tour the new “face” of Sand Springs Public Schools.
In the past, new students often had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.
“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously.
This part of the building was built in 1930, and Durkee has acknowledged that district officials wondered aloud whether it was better to take a nearly century-old facility and make it new again or simply start fresh.
“We thought it would be neat if we could save some history, and so we went down that path,” she told those gathered last Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting.
And although it’s early, the results seem to be just right.
“Basically, we have simplified, as much as we can, to the nth degree, new parents coming into the district to enroll their child in Sand Springs Public Schools,” Durkee told the crowd.
“This is what we’re calling Phase 1 of a complete remodel of this campus,” she said, “and it includes what we promised to the public" when promoting the 2019 general-obligation bond proposal, “and that is a centralized enrollment place.”
A large component of the enrollment process is getting students signed up for a meal plan, so the Child Nutrition Department is now housed in the new Enrollment Center, too.
“The reason that’s so closely linked is because when people come to enroll, the next step is, ‘Can I apply for free and reduced lunches,’ because we live in a district that has a high need,” Durkee said.
The district’s Transportation and Information Technology departments will have homes in the facility, too, so that new students can make arrangements to ride the bus and check out their school-issued computers.
And the makeover won’t end there. The superintendent wasn’t speaking carelessly when she called the Enrollment Center “Phase 1.”
In fact, Durkee said, Phase 2 is already underway.
The Virtual Academy — housed at present on the second floor of the three-story part of the mass of buildings — will be moving in the next month or so to an area being renovated on the second floor right above the Enrollment Center.
That’s also where the district’s new esports program will be housed.
And the school board is set to open bids this month on a full remodel of the three-story building, which was built in about 1920 and was the original Sand Springs High School before Charles Page High School was built in 1959.
“We’ve got some big plans, futuristically, about what that space will look like,” Durkee said.
Durkee, who has been serving on the city’s general-obligation bond committee, also talked about being able to bring forward a plan that would reimagine the oldest area of the campus through a partnership in which the city would contribute $1 million to the project.
“The idea is really to get the building looking like it did in 1920 with a plaza,” she said. “It would complement the Triangle with more space — nice, green space — for people to be.”
The City Council is expected to consider a resolution at its Feb. 28 meeting that would finalize both the project list and the funding plan for the $16 million general-obligation bond proposal, which touches on street improvements, storm sirens, animal welfare, parks and a host of community development projects, including the school district's.
If the council approves the resolution, the proposal would go before voters June 28.
Although Durkee’s vision for the campus extends well into the future, last week’s gathering was about celebrating a first step.
“All central administrative offices — when we’re all said and done —will be under one roof, which is quite a coup for us,” she said.