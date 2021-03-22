 Skip to main content
New Simple Simon's Pizza store brings founders 'home' to Sand Springs

A new Simple Simon's Pizza store at 3 E. 41st St. will highlight delivery and carryout options.

 Sand Springs Leader

For BJ and Becky DuMond, Sand Springs proved to have the winning formula in 1987 when they opened the first Simple Simon’s Pizza location here. Nearly 35 years later, they’re back to try their luck with the city again.

The couple are holding a grand opening this week for their newest Simple Simon’s Pizza store at 3 E. 41st St., the same location as the original.

Becky DuMond said starting their dream of owning their own business all those years ago in Sand Springs was a no-brainer: “It was a great location.”

Likewise, returning to Sand Springs with the Simple Simon’s Pizza chain’s latest concept also made sense.

“We’ve always enjoyed Sand Springs,” she said. “It was always close to our hearts. And we grew from there.”

Grow they did.

The DuMonds now own J&H Foods Inc., the corporate owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza, as well as CheeZies Pizza and SSP Express. With its headquarters in Glenpool, J&H Foods has approximately 200 locations in 10 states.

In fact, a CheeZies Pizza has occupied the location just west of the corner of 41st and Oklahoma 97 for about the past decade, when it replaced the original Simple Simon’s.

CheeZies “has done well there,” Becky DuMond said, but, as her husband added: “It’s time to come back, come home, come back to our roots.”

Although the name, the location and much of the food will be the same, the new store will have a slightly different concept, focusing more on delivery and carryout.

“We started most of our stores out with a buffet,” Becky DuMond said. “At the time that was a real customer demand.

“And we still have that concept, but it’s become more important to our franchisees to have a concept that doesn’t require as much work.”

Although the DuMonds said the new concept had been in the works for a while, COVID-19 has made it more important.

During the pandemic, even some of their full-service pizza restaurants were forced to do solely delivery and carryout service, Becky DuMond said.

“They did so well that we decided to develop more of these for them,” she said.

The full-service locations aren’t going away, though.

“We’re still going to have those,” BJ DuMond said, adding that the Simple Simon’s location in Berryhill is one of the training sites for the full-service pizza store.

“Pizza is a high-gross industry,” he said. “There’s always going to be a need for pizza.”

Maybe so, but one other Simple Simon’s menu item frequently gives the pizza a run for its money.

And BJ DuMond said his wife created it by mistake.

“I was trying to make a pizza pocket,” she said.

“We couldn’t sell them,” BJ DuMond said of the first attempts. “Couldn’t give them away.”

She kept working with it to get the dough inside cooked fully, and what she ended up with was a calzone — except BJ DuMond named the product a Calizone, claiming the misspelling as his own mistake.

“Now it’s trademarked,” he said. “And now we can’t stop selling them.”

The menu doesn’t stop there, though, Becky DuMond said.

“We also have stromboli,” she said, “and wings, cinnamon bread, sandwiches of all kinds, chocolate chip cookies … .”

And in a nod to contemporary tastes and desires, the menu will also have a keto bowl, gluten-free and cauliflower crust options, and even a take-and-bake pizza.

Such innovation has kept Simple Simon’s in the top 25 pizza chains in the United States for the past 20 years or more, BJ DuMond said.

“We win a lot of different awards,” he added, “but the thing that means the most to me is making customers happy.”

The Sand Springs location will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and the grand opening period will bring a variety of rewards for customers, including lots of food specials, drawings for televisions, Sony PlayStation 5s, and offers from Netflix and Disney.

