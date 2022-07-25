New Sand Springs Veterans Center has wish list for sprucing up new digs

The new Sand Springs Veterans Center downtown is a veritable hive of activity, but the four organizations that are moving into the long-vacant space say they could use the help of a few more bees.

The Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs — a conglomeration of the American Legion Billie A. Hall Post 17, the post’s Auxiliary Unit 17, Vets That Matter and the Witkop Foundation — have a wish list of items still needed to outfit the former senior citizens center for their purposes.

The list — which can be found at bit.ly/VACSSlist — includes such items as floor and ceiling tiles, rubber baseboards, carpet and paint, as well as some less-mundane things, such as a pool and ping pong table, flags and a cow.

Well, half a cow, to be more precise.

Organizers are hoping to raffle off a side of beef as a fundraiser, said Veterans Alliance Corps Secretary Kim McInnis.

Despite the list of needs, though, McInnis was quick to offer praise and gratitude for how the community has already stepped up, pointing to work that has been done by members of the Rotary Club of Sand Springs, HillSpring Church, Vets That Matter and Girl Scouts Troop No. 457.

She also said the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce has done a great job helping get out the word, not only about the needs but about the center in general.

As for when the center will be open fully, that’s a bit of a moving target.

McInnis said Vets That Matter, the first of the four groups to occupy the space, moved in this weekend.

American Legion Post 17 Commander Karen Cruice, who is also a district commander and serves as the treasurer for the Veterans Alliance Corps, said the post will be holding a formal dinner at the new center on Aug. 21 to mark the 103rd birthday of the American Legion.

“So I know we’ll be in by then,” she said.

McInnis said word about the center is getting out.

“You can hear conversations about it,” she said, adding that “random people” — people not affiliated with any of the participating organizations — are beginning to drop off donations.

“We just look really forward to serving the veterans,” she said. “And we so appreciate all the ways the community has shown up for us so far.”

The City Council unanimously approved the signing of a lease with the Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs in June to allow the nonprofit to occupy the former senior citizens center at 205 N. McKinley Ave. and operate it as a veterans center.

The building on McKinley had sat empty since the senior citizens who met there went home and shut their doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

While the seniors were away, personnel with the city Parks Department, which oversees the facility, took a good look at the facility and realized that it wasn’t feasible to return the seniors there.

In mid-2021, when it was safe for the senior citizens to return to meeting in person, their programming was moved to the Case Community Center.

The Veterans Alliance Corps will pay the city $1 a year to lease the former senior citizens center.