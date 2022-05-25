New Sand Springs Museum exhibit examines power and purpose of editorial cartoons

“Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons” is the title of a new exhibit coming next week to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

Editorial cartoonists deliver biting social commentary made palatable through amusing and well-crafted illustration.

“Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons” features 51 original editorial cartoons from the nation’s great metropolitan newspapers during the Golden Age of print journalism.

Included in the mix are six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, each demonstrating the theme of political commentary through editorial illustrations and addressing issues from the first half of the 20th century.

These deceptively simple drawings frame the public’s understanding of early- to mid-20th-century world events and trends, ranging from the two world wars, the Great Depression and public discontent with the government to presidential elections, daily battles regarding work-related rejection, nostalgia for homespun neighborhood charm in the Midwest and more.

Along the way, these cartoons served a dualistic intention: providing welcomed comic relief as well as shaping opinion.

The cartoonist draws strength from the limited conventions of the newspaper context. Just as the strict rules of a haiku challenge the poet to create exactly the right mood within the tight construction of very few words, the editorial cartoonist presents a powerful distillation of political argument through a single image and maybe a few well-placed labels or a short caption.

To accomplish this underappreciated feat, cartoonists develop their own language — a language taught to and shared with their readers.

Standard symbols such as the oft-used Uncle Sam or Statue of Liberty evoke abstract concepts such as nation, patriotism and public interest. On a darker side, cartoons reveal the inherent cruelty of prejudice, xenophobia and ignorance.

Political humor relies on an informed and receptive audience. Headline stories prime newspaper readers to grasp the cartoonist’s unique take on the news of the day more quickly.

A talented cartoonist makes even complex political arguments accessible to ordinary citizens. The friendly strokes of the cartoonist’s pen often belie the rawness and reality of the issues at hand.

This exhibition of editorial cartoons conveys how cartoons effectively expose hypocrisy, reveal contradictions, introduce news ideas and promote fresh perspectives as news events unfold.

Included in this exhibition are Pulitzer Prize winners for Editorial Cartooning: Bruce Alexander Russell, Herbert Lawrence Block (Herblock), Charles G. Werner, C.D Batchelor, Charles R. Macauley and Vaughn Shoemaker.

The exhibit will be on display at the Sand Springs Museum beginning Tuesday and will run through June 20.

Admission to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 W. Broadway Ave., is free.

The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.

