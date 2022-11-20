New Sand Springs fire chief says he’s ‘in the right place’

Jeremy Wade was about to leave his office for last Monday night’s City Council meeting, where City Manager Mike Carter was to announce Wade’s promotion to chief of the Sand Springs Fire Department, when a call came in for him.

A resident had been meaning to thank him for something his firefighters had done back on Oct. 6, and time had gotten away from her until that moment.

Although the Fire Department had been to her home before to help with her disabled husband, firefighters were responding that day to a medical call involving her that had arisen as she was making her husband’s dinner.

The woman wanted Wade to know that as she lay there on a gurney in an ambulance, a firefighter made his way to her to tell her that the Fire Department crew had helped her husband into some fresh clothes, finished cooking his dinner and had him sitting at the table eating.

“That’s the kind of people I work with,” Wade said Thursday. “Hearing that story right before I left (for the meeting) just kind of gave me confirmation that I’m in the right place.

“It’s kind of surreal to think that I’m in this position,” he said. “I try to be confident, but I try to be humble, as well.

“I’m just happy to be here.”

That phone call may be the closest thing Wade, a 21-year veteran of the Sand Springs Fire Department, gets to a honeymoon.

The interim fire chief for only a few weeks and deputy chief before that for only a year, he’s stepping into his new role as the permanent chief with plenty on his plate. One big issue is an absent firetruck.

On Oct. 24, a driver who Wade said wasn’t paying proper attention and who was traveling too fast for the rainy conditions plowed into the side of the city’s only ladder truck on U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue, causing extensive damage to the apparatus.

Fire crews were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck when the motorist came upon the scene but failed to give ample space to the emergency vehicles and slammed into the firetruck. The driver was taken by EMSA ambulance to a hospital.

Wade said he was glad none of the firefighters was injured, “but we have an expensive truck that was damaged.”

The truck, which is no more than 3 years old, is being looked at by a vendor in the Oklahoma City area with experience with such repairs.

“We should know within a week or so what it will take and cost,” Wade said Thursday.

He emphasized that the driver who struck the firetruck was violating state law by not slowing down and getting over to give emergency vehicles room to work, especially in the rain, and he noted how a similar but deadly tragedy unfolded last week when a trash hauler working for a private company was struck and killed by a motorist just a mile west of where the firetruck was hit.

Trash collector Clarence Bond, 44, of Tulsa was working on a route for American Waste Control just before 6 a.m. last Monday when he was struck by a car on 209th West Avenue just north of U.S. 412.

“When you see emergency vehicles, trash trucks and so forth, slow down and get over,” Wade said.

Aside from that immediate concern, Wade has personnel issues on his mind — the hiring and retention of firefighters, including finding a new deputy chief, and working to build up leadership skills among current members of the department.

He discussed an eye-opening experience he had recently while trying to figure out how to create interest in firefighting as a career.

“We had people knocking down the door to be firefighters years ago, and it’s just not that way anymore. We’re dealing with a different generation today,” said Wade, who grew up in Berryhill and graduated from high school there in 1993.

So the Fire Department reached out to a high school counselor for assistance. The counselor put together a panel of five diverse students in the ninth through 11th grades, and “we sat down with them for a good hour and asked what would attract you to the job.”

Perhaps not too surprising was that the teenagers took issue with how the Fire Department was reaching out — they’re not interested in Facebook, preferring Instagram and TikTok. And they’d rather use QR codes to access recruitment material than be handed a printed brochure.

But what did surprise Wade was that they wanted to hear more about station life — what firefighters do when they’re not out on calls — and less about the actual work the firefighters do.

So he envisions creating a high school student internship to have someone who’s younger help the department create videos and work through other ways to reach a new audience about careers in the fire service.

As for his current firefighters, Wade has plans for them, too.

“Within the department, we do a good job of educating,” he said. “When firefighters here hit the street, they are ready to be firefighters.

“Where we have lacked a little bit, honestly, is in the upper ranks — leadership. We want to go to the top of the food chain, if you will, and look at leadership training.”

That’s important if the city wants to continue its tradition of promoting from within the ranks.

In announcing Wade’s promotion to chief last week, Carter told city councilors, “I think it’s a testament to the type of firefighters that we have that we keep promoting internally.

“We don’t have to go on national searches or statewide searches,” he said. “We’ve got enough talent coming up with these guys, and Chief Wade is an example of that. I’m very proud of him and very proud of our Fire Department.”