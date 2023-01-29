New Sand Springs deputy fire chief sworn in

Leadership in the Sand Springs Fire Department is back at full force with the formal swearing-in of Deputy Chief Kyle Wayman at last week’s City Council meeting.

Wayman was administered the oath of office by Municipal Judge Tom Askew. Fire Chief Jeremy Wade presented him with his new badge and a book on leadership, and Wayman’s wife pinned on the badge.

Wayman’s announcement as the department’s new deputy chief in November came on the heels of Wade’s promotion to chief from interim chief, a post Wade had held since August, when then-Chief Justin Hall retired.

Hall had been chief — and Wade deputy chief — only since the fall of 2021, when former Chief Mike Wood retired.

Wade told city councilors last Monday that after he was named interim fire chief, “I was given the opportunity by our city manager to pick who I wanted to be deputy chief, or my right-hand person, as I would say.”

“We had four internal candidates apply, which I think says a lot about our department,” he said. “It was a difficult decision — I would not be lying to say any of the four could have filled the position. That said, Deputy Chief Wayman came out on top.”

Wade told the council that Wayman started with the Sand Springs Fire Department as a firefighter in 2002 and was promoted to driver in 2006. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2009 and to captain in 2017.

Wayman grew up in Vinita and now lives in Sand Springs with his wife of 14 years, Cassie Wayman, who teaches at Clyde Boyd Middle School, and their two children, Tyler and Sophie.

Wayman is an advanced EMT, administrative captain and hazardous-materials coordinator who is involved in many other internal projects, according to information from the Fire Department.

He was named Fire Officer of the Year by his peers in 2010 and again in 2017 and was nominated for the city’s Employee of the Year award in 2018.

Outside of the Fire Department, Wayman volunteers with Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“I could not be more proud of Kyle as a member of my team but also as a leadership role for the entire Fire Department,” Wade said.