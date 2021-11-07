New Sand Springs deputy fire chief focusing on training, recruiting

The Sand Springs Fire Department has promoted Capt. Jeremy Wade to the position of deputy chief.

Wade fills the spot that was left vacant when now-Fire Chief Justin Hall was promoted to the department’s top spot on Oct. 16, having been the interim chief for about six weeks prior to that after former Fire Chief Mike Wood retired.

Wade grew up in Berryhill and graduated from high school there in 1993.

After a stint in the Navy, including service aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, he returned to Berryhill and entered the fire service there in 1998.

He joined the Sand Springs Fire Department in July 2001 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2005 and captain in 2009.

Wade said last week that his interest in the deputy chief position stemmed from his 22 years in the fire service.

“That kind of opened the door up for me to do more good things for the community,” he said. “I didn’t make a decision right away, (but then) I felt like I could be even more effective.”

A hazardous materials technician, Wade serves as an EMS coordinator and instructor and was a member of the Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team.