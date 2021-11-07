New Sand Springs deputy fire chief focusing on training, recruiting

The Sand Springs Fire Department has promoted Capt. Jeremy Wade to the position of deputy chief.
Wade fills the spot that was left vacant when now-Fire Chief Justin Hall was promoted to the department’s top spot on Oct. 16, having been the interim chief for about six weeks prior to that after former Fire Chief Mike Wood retired.
Wade grew up in Berryhill and graduated from high school there in 1993.
After a stint in the Navy, including service aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, he returned to Berryhill and entered the fire service there in 1998.
He joined the Sand Springs Fire Department in July 2001 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2005 and captain in 2009.
Wade said last week that his interest in the deputy chief position stemmed from his 22 years in the fire service.
“That kind of opened the door up for me to do more good things for the community,” he said. “I didn’t make a decision right away, (but then) I felt like I could be even more effective.”
A hazardous materials technician, Wade serves as an EMS coordinator and instructor and was a member of the Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team.
Additionally, he has taught EMT and advanced EMT classes for Central Tech and has trained many medics now serving throughout the metro area with other fire departments and EMS agencies.
That background dovetails with his and Hall’s goals for the Sand Springs Fire Department — training and recruiting.
“The Sand Springs community should feel very fortunate to have the department it has,” Wade said. “We’re very big into training. And I want to kind of revisit that.
“I want to continue that to make it even better,” including more leadership training for some senior personnel in the department.
“And community involvement is kind of a big thing for me, too,” he said.
Recruitment is the great challenge facing the department, just as it is for fire departments everywhere, Wade said.
“When I started applying for the (Tulsa) Fire Department in 1995,” he said, “500 people were taking written test for 20 positions.”
In Sand Springs, where it once was common to have 80 applicants, “now we’re at five or six,” he said.
“But it’s not just Sand Springs; it’s everywhere.”
Wade sees the issue as generational.
He said job fairs and similar events used to have crowds of people flocking to fire department booths, whereas today, the crowds are flocking to the booths featuring the latest exciting technology and computer jobs.
“I don’t see that, because I think (fire service) is the best job ever,” he said.
“Not everybody wants to do a desk job or work in a manufacturing setting,” he said. “There still is a group of people that would appreciate the type of job we do.”
Wade said he and Hall have always worked well together and that he’s looking forward to continuing that relationship and to “building up an already good Fire Department.”
Wade will begin his official duties Saturday and will be ceremonially sworn into office at the next City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.