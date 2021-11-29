New Sand Springs chamber president will focus on building relationships

For the second time in 18 months, the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Henryetta native Amanda Wion will take over the chamber reins in a city that she says “already feels like it’s a second home.”

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to build roots, to build a family, and hopefully to build a life in Sand Springs,” she said.

Wion will succeed Kyle Smith, who led the chamber until April of this year, when he departed after only 10½ months.

Wion said she has relatives who are Sand Springs Public Schools teachers and who were house parents at the Sand Springs Home, and she has visited the area her whole life for family get-togethers.

Even so, one of her earliest focuses will be getting to know the city and its people better.

“I want to focus on building relationships,” she said in an interview Thursday. “I hope to put my walking shoes on and walk around the blocks of Sand Springs and meet people.

“That will kind of tell me where I need to” get to work, she said. “I want to learn about what makes Sand Springs Sand Springs.”