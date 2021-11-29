New Sand Springs chamber president will focus on building relationships

For the second time in 18 months, the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce has a new president.
Henryetta native Amanda Wion will take over the chamber reins in a city that she says “already feels like it’s a second home.”
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to build roots, to build a family, and hopefully to build a life in Sand Springs,” she said.
Wion will succeed Kyle Smith, who led the chamber until April of this year, when he departed after only 10½ months.
Wion said she has relatives who are Sand Springs Public Schools teachers and who were house parents at the Sand Springs Home, and she has visited the area her whole life for family get-togethers.
Even so, one of her earliest focuses will be getting to know the city and its people better.
“I want to focus on building relationships,” she said in an interview Thursday. “I hope to put my walking shoes on and walk around the blocks of Sand Springs and meet people.
“That will kind of tell me where I need to” get to work, she said. “I want to learn about what makes Sand Springs Sand Springs.”
Wion is coming to the chamber from the Girl Scouts, having started her tenure with the organization’s Western Oklahoma Council and then serving for a little more than the past year with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma as a membership development manager.
She expects to complete her studies toward a master of business administration degree from Northeastern State University within the next year.
Wion graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in human relations and a minor in nonprofit organizational studies.
During her time at OU, she worked with local nonprofit agencies such as Meals on Wheels, HopeHouse and ReMerge and took part in many community service opportunities in the Norman area.
She hired on with the Girl Scouts after her graduation from OU.
Wion said it was largely her personal connections to Sand Springs that first attracted her to the chamber job but that her personal ambitions helped seal the deal.
“I feel like I’m almost a Sand Springs community member, anyway,” she said. “But I really have a heart for service and community and building relationships.
“And my husband and I are looking to put roots down and looking forward to being a part of the community.”
Wion and her husband, Cassidy Wion, were high school sweethearts in Henryetta who have been married for three years.
It’s that sense of community that has drawn the couple to Sand Springs, she said.
“It’s a big city with a small-town feel — a small town that just happens to be next to a big city,” Wion said. It’s “not a suburb. It’s its own community.”
Perceptions — changing some of them and reinforcing others — are a high priority for Wion, too.
“We have a lot of great things going on in Sand Springs,” she said, adding that there are always ways to change for the better, even though progress can be difficult sometimes.
“I’m looking forward to those conversations,” she said, “because I think that’s how we figure out how to go forward.”