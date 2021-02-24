New Sand Springs chamber director eager to promote city as 'hidden gem'

“When working with Workforce Tulsa, we didn’t do so much with Sand Springs,” he said. “Now that I’m here on a full-time basis, I’m realizing that it’s really a hidden gem just eight minutes from downtown Tulsa.”

Even the brightest jewels are hard to see sometimes, though, and the pandemic has made it decidedly more difficult for Smith to get the word out about his discovery.

“You can’t really plan for anything,” he said. “Even the things we’re talking about now come with contingency plans.”

But Smith is quick to note that COVID-19 also has been “somewhat a blessing” because it’s allowing the chamber to take some time at a more methodical pace to assess, take a critical look and “be honest about direction.”

Asked to reflect on the chamber’s health, Smith turns to a movie reference that, perhaps not surprisingly, is about an underdog that’s growing stronger every day behind the scenes.

The chamber “is like Rocky in part one,” he said. “No one thinks we can; no one expects a lot; but we’re training. We’re getting ready. We’re getting ready for the fight.”

The “fight” is for the chance to court and potentially land big companies.