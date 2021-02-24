New Sand Springs chamber director eager to promote city as 'hidden gem'

Kyle Smith’s first eight months as the new director of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce have been anything but what might be considered typical.
With a global pandemic that has changed the way nearly all businesses do business — even businesses that serve and promote other businesses — “unpredictable is probably the best word to describe it,” Smith said. “COVID-19 has definitely presented its challenges.”
An unprecedented winter storm has helped make Smith’s first winter in the new role memorable, even though the Chicago native isn’t intimidated by the cold or the snow.
It’s just that “when I decided to put down roots in the Tulsa area, I definitely thought I was leaving this type of weather behind,” he said recently.
Still, Smith, who was a project director for Workforce Tulsa before taking the chamber’s helm in June, has nothing but warm thoughts about Sand Springs.
“The greatest part of it has been working with the businesses and the people,” he said.
“I think the biggest surprise … is how much potential there is in Sand Springs — the potential to grow, the potential to build.
“More houses equals more people; more people equals more businesses,” said Smith, who moved to the Tulsa area from Detroit about six years ago.
“When working with Workforce Tulsa, we didn’t do so much with Sand Springs,” he said. “Now that I’m here on a full-time basis, I’m realizing that it’s really a hidden gem just eight minutes from downtown Tulsa.”
Even the brightest jewels are hard to see sometimes, though, and the pandemic has made it decidedly more difficult for Smith to get the word out about his discovery.
“You can’t really plan for anything,” he said. “Even the things we’re talking about now come with contingency plans.”
But Smith is quick to note that COVID-19 also has been “somewhat a blessing” because it’s allowing the chamber to take some time at a more methodical pace to assess, take a critical look and “be honest about direction.”
Asked to reflect on the chamber’s health, Smith turns to a movie reference that, perhaps not surprisingly, is about an underdog that’s growing stronger every day behind the scenes.
The chamber “is like Rocky in part one,” he said. “No one thinks we can; no one expects a lot; but we’re training. We’re getting ready. We’re getting ready for the fight.”
The “fight” is for the chance to court and potentially land big companies.
“We’re trying to raise our profile,” Smith said. “We want to be at the table when conversations are being held about bringing in businesses.
Some of the behind-the-scenes efforts lean to the more-mundane: continuing infrastructure work to support current members and the staff.
For example, “we’re changing our branding. We went from a dot-com to a dot-org,” he said.
But other goals include strategic partnerships with state lawmakers and business owners, as well as “growing the area — creating more economic development to attract more businesses to the city.”
Smith said he’s open to meeting with anyone who has ideas about how the chamber can be better, too.
“We need your support,” he said. “If you’re a business in Sand Springs, we need your support.”
One piece of the agenda that might surprise a lot of people — because it’s not at the top of the list — is fundraising.
“It really shouldn’t be on the back burner, because that’s how we operate,” Smith said, but like so many things, the pandemic has added new layers of challenges to fundraising, too.
Even there, though, Smith can find a positive note to sound.
“We had the biggest fundraiser in Sand Springs history with the golf tournament we hosted last year,” he said. “It was almost double the previous year.”
And as routine as it might seem, Smith proudly points to that foundational work the chamber has been doing.
“We really have done a great job just strengthening our infrastructure,” he said. “Rebranding and restructuring makes the chamber stronger.”
But Smith knows that hurdles remain.
“The most common question I hear (when soliciting new members) is, ‘What’s the return investment for me as a business owner?’
“That’s been a challenge for the chamber in recent years.”
Challenges aside, Smith is not just positive about the future, but eager.
“We have a higher regional profile than in the past,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to partnering with (Police Chief) Mike Carter when he comes on board as the new city manager” in March.
“And we’re just really excited about the future.”
Smith said he had an epiphany recently about it being “better to give than to receive.”
“The position to be able to give is really where you want to be, because that means you have the resources,” he said. “That’s where we want to take the chamber.
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
