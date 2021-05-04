New police chief sets sights on accreditation

Mars said the Police Department will begin the on-site part of the process in June, when a review team “will come in and take a look at our operation, our policies, … everything.”

The OLEAP program is endorsed by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET, as well as by the Oklahoma Municipal League. Since its inception in 2001, 16 agencies have been accredited and five more have been certified.

City Manager Mike Carter — Mars’ predecessor as police chief — hailed the action.

“In our previous policing plans, accreditation has been one of our goals for the future, and I am glad to see that Chief Mars is pressing forward with this program,” he said.

“I think the major reason we want to see accreditation is our promise to our public that we will keep striving to improve the professionalism of our department in all aspects; we can never be satisfied in this regard and rest on our laurels.

“In most professions, you have minimal standards that are reflected in your licensure, and then you have higher levels of proficiency that are reflected in accreditation,” Carter said. “This is also a way that we can demonstrate this on an agency level.