New Police Chief John Mars sworn in

Sand Springs Police Chief John E. Mars was ceremonially sworn into office at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Mars has officially been on the job since March. 8

Fraternal Order of Police President Kristie Behar read a resolution of support on behalf of the Sand Springs Police Department; the oath of office was administered by Municipal Judge Tom Askew; and Mars’ wife, Cristina Mars, pinned on her husband’s badge.

City Manager Mike Carter, who was the police chief for six years before Mars, presented the new chief, whom he called “my trainer, my cohort, my partner, and, most importantly, my friend,” with “the keys to the Sand Springs Police Department.”

This year marks Mars’ 30th year on the Sand Springs police force. He joined the department in 1991, eventually becoming the department’s deputy chief in 2016.

For a full profile on Police Chief John Mars, see Wednesday’s Sand Springs Leader or check back on sandspringsleader.com.

