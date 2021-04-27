New police chief aims to continue community relationship

“I am very pleased and accepting of this great opportunity to serve our citizens of Sand Springs,” Mars said Thursday. “When you have the opportunity to serve your community, the more you want to continue.

“As I moved up through the ranks, the more I moved up, the more people I was able to reach,” he said. “That gives me a better opportunity.”

Mars said he sees a kind of symbiosis in how the Police Department and community interact.

“The community supports us,” he said. “Sitting here in a new building that the citizens of Sand Springs made sure we had — they raised the funds.

“Some areas of the country don’t have it like we do here in Sand Springs,” he added. “We are very fortunate.”

And what do residents get in return? Mars said he believes they get dignity, respect and transparency.

“We’re very specific about what we do here in the department and about keeping our public informed,” he said. “We want that transparency. Our policies are published openly on the web.”