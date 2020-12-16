New licensing program kicks off for Sand Springs' businesses

Local business owners are asked to register for a recently-added licensing program, according to the City of Sand Springs.
The City announced Tuesday in a news release businesses which have a physical building location in the Sand Springs city limits are required to register for their 2021 city business license. There is no fee for the annual license, which is valid from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
City Council adopted an ordinance earlier this year that established an annual business license requirement for all individuals, firms, corporations and other entities with a physical business presence in the city. The purpose of the license is to obtain contact information for each business in the event of emergency situations or other critical circumstances.
“We have learned from experiences with the 2019 flood and the more recent COVID pandemic that providing timely and accurate information to our business community is essential for their interests and for the public’s health and safety,” Interim City Manager Daniel Bradley said in the release. “The contact information for the license can also be used to reach out to a local business should a broken window, unlocked door or other after-hours circumstance be found by police or firefighters.”
Businesses can register for the license online at sandspringsok.org and clicking on the “Businesses” tab. They can then click on the “Registration of Annual Business License” menu item. Follow the instructions to complete and submit the short on-line form. A manual form is also available at the City’s Neighborhood Services office inside City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., for those without computer access.
Registrants will be mailed a numbered sticker for display, visible from the street, indicating they have been issued a business license.
