New gym at Angus Valley Elementary means many things to the school's community

Corbin, whose “office” just off the old gym more closely resembled a supply closet, beamed like a proud father as he glanced around the new gym full of smiling visitors.

“I’m just thankful to be here with an administration that let me sit in on the (planning) meetings … and not only have me sit in on the meetings but to really listen and hear what I have to say and follow through with” his ideas, he said.

“Really, (it has) everything I asked for and then a million other things I got, so I’m super thankful to work for people who are open to listening to just an old PE teacher.”

For Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee, the new gym is an affirmation of support from a community that turned out on March 5, 2019, to vote overwhelmingly for a $32.85 million school bond proposal.

Called the Student Investment Plan, it funded — in addition to the new gym at Angus Valley — the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy, the replacement of the turf at Memorial Stadium, and some other transportation, technology and curriculum projects.