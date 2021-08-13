New gym at Angus Valley Elementary means many things to the school's community

A new gymnasium can mean different things to different people.
To Sand Springs Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Kristin Arnold, the new gymnasium at Angus Valley Elementary School means the old gymnasium can now be used primarily as a cafeteria and occasionally as an auditorium.
And that means less work for overburdened staff members who were having to set up and tear down the cafeteria seating for two meals a day, plus clean the floor for its use as a gymnasium, said Arnold, who previously was the principal at Angus Valley.
A new gymnasium can be a place of eager anticipation for a child such as Lilly Davis, who will be a third-grader at Angus Valley this year.
The new gym “is pretty nice,” said Lilly, who listed PE among her three favorite subjects in school. (The other two are art and “playground.")
Lilly, who attended Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new gym with her grandmother, is transferring to Angus Valley from Eugene Field Elementary School in Tulsa, and she said she’s very excited about going to a new school.
Especially one with a new gym.
For Chris Corbin, Angus Valley’s physical education teacher for the past decade and a first- and second-grade teacher at the school for eight years before that, the new gym represents dreams fulfilled.
Corbin, whose “office” just off the old gym more closely resembled a supply closet, beamed like a proud father as he glanced around the new gym full of smiling visitors.
“I’m just thankful to be here with an administration that let me sit in on the (planning) meetings … and not only have me sit in on the meetings but to really listen and hear what I have to say and follow through with” his ideas, he said.
“Really, (it has) everything I asked for and then a million other things I got, so I’m super thankful to work for people who are open to listening to just an old PE teacher.”
For Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee, the new gym is an affirmation of support from a community that turned out on March 5, 2019, to vote overwhelmingly for a $32.85 million school bond proposal.
Called the Student Investment Plan, it funded — in addition to the new gym at Angus Valley — the Charles Page High School Freshman Academy, the replacement of the turf at Memorial Stadium, and some other transportation, technology and curriculum projects.
“This is a product of a community of people that choose to support public schools and choose to support the kids of Sand Springs,” Durkee said at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, praising “the great community … that took the time to get out and vote in the 2019 bond election to make this happen.”
Ground was broken on the gymnasium at the school at 412 W. 55th St. the day before last Halloween.
Angus Valley was the only school site in the district that combined a gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium in one space.
This new facility changes all that, allowing the gym and cafeteria-auditorium spaces to be used simultaneously.
The separate structure also provides a much-needed storm shelter that can accommodate the entire student body and staff.
The gymnasium was designed by KKT Architects, and LD Kerns Contractors was the main contractor.
The project cost approximately $2 million, with about half coming from the 2019 bond proposal and the rest coming from the district’s existing building fund.
Durkee made a special point Thursday to recognize the district’s school board: President Mike Mullins, Vice President Rusty Gunn, Deputy Clerk Bo Naugle and members Jackie Wagnon and Whitney Wagers.
Without the support of the board, “none of this is possible,” she said.
The board’s members “work tirelessly, doing what they do because they love the children of Sand Springs, and they love our schools.”