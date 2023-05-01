A new section added to the city Code of Ordinances makes it illegal to park a vehicle in a street or alley within 5 feet of a driveway entrance unless the motorist owns the property in question or has permission from its owner.

If a motorist parked on a street is parked right up to the edge of a driveway, “it can be hard for people to turn out,” City manager Mike Carter told city councilors at their monthly meeting last week.

He stressed that most violations will be dealt with through simple warnings.

“Our officers are not heavy-handed, and they’re not looking to go out and write a million citations,” he said. “Before the Facebook voices get stirred up that this is another way for the city to make money, we don’t think that the city is going to be making a lot of money from this, and that’s not the point of it.

“It’s setting good guidelines to help neighbors be better neighbors.”

The council approved the new ordinance unanimously.