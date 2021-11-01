Net gain: Wi-Fi on Sand Springs school buses benefits students, district and community

Getting kids’ attention away from their screens these days is next to impossible.
So if you can’t beat them, join them.
At least, that seems to be the approach Sand Springs Public Schools is taking.
Thirty of the district’s yellow school buses and 10 white activity buses were outfitted over fall break with “Wi-Fi kits” that not only will allow students to access the internet while on the buses but will also allow the buses to be used as mobile hot-spots.
Although other districts are working toward this same capability, not many are ahead of Sand Springs, said Tina Moses, director of technology for Sand Springs Public Schools.
“I would say that we may be one of the first districts to get this out and on the ground,” she said.
Moses ticks off the benefits practically in rapid fire: keeping kids preoccupied and not causing trouble on the bus; allowing them to complete assignments in transit or during long extracurricular trips; increasing accountability for children’s safety while they’re aboard school transportation; and providing internet access at remote sites and in neighborhoods around town.
More simply, though, “it’s really about closing technology gaps and increasing equity of access,” she said.
“Long-term, my hope is that we can park those buses in neighborhoods overnight so kids can do homework and parents can do job applications.”
The benefit to students is perhaps the most obvious.
Long bus rides, whether on a daily basis to and from school or related to an extracurricular activity such as sports, band or cheer, can waste valuable time, especially for overcommitted students.
“We have students in some rather rural areas, so some bus routes are a little long,” Moses said.
Even longer are the bus rides to and from various competitions and performances.
“They get academically frustrated because they’re invested in this extracurricular activity, but it’s creating obstacles to good grades,” Moses said.
“This way, they will have the opportunity not to fall behind,” she said.
Preoccupied students also can be good for the bus driver, who could easily become distracted by commotions on the bus during travel.
“It all comes down to when kids aren’t bored, they’re less likely to create a situation that could potentially be dangerous for the driver and other students,” Moses said.
“Bus drivers are some of the district’s most important people because they take 60-plus of our babies out on the road, and if they’re distracted, bad things can happen.
“This will give students the opportunity for a more constructive outlet for their time on the bus,” she said.
In a similar fashion, the Wi-Fi kits will help ensure students’ safety by linking to cameras already present on the buses.
“With the older technology now in place, a large bump may make you lose the camera feed for a second to a minute, and that may be exactly the seconds you need to see,” Moses said. “So this technology, by eliminating the gaps, increases accountability.”
Moses said having Wi-Fi on the buses is really a continuation of the district’s focus on technology, a process that started five to six years ago as a slow-implementation roll.
High school freshmen were issued Chromebooks first, and they kept them through high school.
“But when COVID hit, we cranked up our timeline considerably,” she said.
Students in the sixth grade and older were allowed to take their Chromebooks home.
Moses said the computers were still available primarily at school only for kindergartners through fifth-graders, but one was assigned specifically to each student, so if a child unexpectedly had to quarantine at home for two weeks, the student could have a computer at home.
Her goals for the Wi-Fi-equipped school buses extend beyond the school system to the broader community, however.
For example, a bus could be parked in a neighborhood where connectivity is lacking.
“When the switch is on, whether the bus is on or not, it can project Wi-Fi for 300 feet,” Moses said.
This could benefit low-income neighborhoods, but it also could be helpful in cases of natural disasters, when residents’ homes might be damaged and power or internet service isn’t available, she said.
This would allow the students the access to keep up with their schoolwork, but beyond that, the adults in the area could use the connectivity to apply for jobs, complete applications for FEMA assistance and more.
“When we get that up and running, that will allow neighborhoods to connect better to the community, as well,” she said.
Moses, who is involved with a consortium of technology directors from school districts all across the area, said Sand Springs is not the only district with these concerns.
“We’ve all been focused on how we get internet into the home when it’s either not physically available or not prioritized,” she said.
Moses said the Wi-Fi kits allow her to have all of the same online safety parameters and filters to keep out inappropriate content that she has with mobile hot-spots the district purchased last year.
“The more I can control my signal, the more I can provide access while also protecting kiddos,” she said.
“And by keeping it so locked down to protect kids, a side benefit is that the more nefarious folks out there aren’t going to be interested in it.”
You have to wonder, though, if a school bus full of cool technology sitting unattended in a quiet neighborhood overnight might be a perfect target for thieves.
“I hate being the Debbie Downer and have to think about the people who would break into the bus to steal the hardware, but those people do exist,” Moses said.
“But the potential benefits outweigh the fact that I’m probably going to lose a couple of these (Wi-Fi) kits.”
She said the technology provider the district worked with has a great reputation and a belief in increasing access equity backed up by a claims process that will allow her to apply to have any stolen equipment replaced.
“I can’t prevent certain people from not doing the right thing, but I don’t think this community is full of people who aren’t doing the right things,” she said.
“At the end of the day, it’s about keeping our kids connected to the community,” Moses said.
“They don’t stop being our kids when they walk out that door at 2:30. This is all part of creating lifelong learners, even after they’ve grown up and left the district.”