Net gain: Wi-Fi on Sand Springs school buses benefits students, district and community

For example, a bus could be parked in a neighborhood where connectivity is lacking.

“When the switch is on, whether the bus is on or not, it can project Wi-Fi for 300 feet,” Moses said.

This could benefit low-income neighborhoods, but it also could be helpful in cases of natural disasters, when residents’ homes might be damaged and power or internet service isn’t available, she said.

This would allow the students the access to keep up with their schoolwork, but beyond that, the adults in the area could use the connectivity to apply for jobs, complete applications for FEMA assistance and more.

“When we get that up and running, that will allow neighborhoods to connect better to the community, as well,” she said.

Moses, who is involved with a consortium of technology directors from school districts all across the area, said Sand Springs is not the only district with these concerns.

“We’ve all been focused on how we get internet into the home when it’s either not physically available or not prioritized,” she said.