Need to rethink your ink?

Stop the Hate in the 918 brings tattoo artists from across Oklahoma to Sand Springs to work for free reimagining gang-, hate- or race-related tattoos that people want covered.

Now in its sixth year, the event is slated for noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. This will be the first year for it to be held at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

The event is the creation of Jamy Magee, who owns the Parlour Hair & Ink at 100 N. Garfield Ave.

Besides the ink work, attendees can take part in a blood drive through the Oklahoma Blood Institute, check out the Express Personnel job fair or snap a selfie with UFC fighter Jimmy “The Brick” Flick.

The Sand Springs Police and Fire Departments will go head to head in a chili cookoff, and a DJ will be playing tunes and hosting karaoke.

Admission is free, and “hate tattoo” cover-ups are free, but there may be costs associated with some vendors.

For more information, call the Parlour at 918-245-3332, email StoptheHate918@gmail.com or check out the Parlour’s Facebook page.