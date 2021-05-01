Nearly 200 Oklahoma school districts challenging charter school funding vote

Attorneys for the 187 school districts are challenging the constitutionality of the settlement and claim that it would undermine the Legislature’s authority by unilaterally determining public education funding levels.

Additionally, the filing claims that the proposed settlement as approved by the state school board will make it difficult for school districts to plan their budgets for the coming school year, in part because the settlement does not explicitly lay out the formula to calculate how much charter schools would be due from a district’s general fund, building fund or other local revenue sources that were previously off-limits.

The changes proposed by the settlement are supposed to be in effect by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

“Due to the action of the SBE, each petitioner can not budget adequately for the next fiscal year and each petitioner will suffer a loss which cannot be addressed without this court assuming jurisdiction,” the attorneys wrote. “The urgency of this controversy cannot be overstated.”

In a supporting brief, the attorneys also argue that the resolution was passed in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act and should therefore be declared invalid.