National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is slated for Saturday.

Unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at one of eight Tulsa-area locations —including in Sand Springs — for free and safe disposal.

Event staff members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and people dropping off prescription drugs should stay in their vehicles.

The Sand Springs Police Department is among area sponsors of the event and will serve as a dropoff site at its headquarters at 602 W. Morrow Road.

Other dropoff locations are Reasor’s grocery stores at 3915 S. Peoria Ave. in Tulsa, 11116 S. Memorial Drive in Bixby and 2001 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah; two Tulsa Walgreens locations – 6505 E. 71st St. and 2323 W. Edison St.; the MET Recycling Center at 3495 S. Sheridan Road in Tulsa; and the Tulsa Promenade mall at 4107 S. Yale Ave.

Inhalers and liquids will not be accepted. Sharps, such as syringes, will be accepted only at the Walgreens store at 71st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa. Sharps should be placed in a sealed, hard container to be dropped off there.