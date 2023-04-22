Sand Springs’ Witkop Foundation has announced a series of events for May to commemorate National Military Appreciation Month.

All events are free for veterans, active-duty service members, Reserve and National Guard members, and first responders.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend most events free of charge, although donations will be accepted.

Advance registration for all events is requested.

A prayer breakfast will kick off the month at 7 a.m. Monday at Broadway Baptist Church, 1000 N. Adams Road. A donation of $10 for nonmilitary or first responder attendees is suggested.

The following Saturday, May 6, will feature a hike at the Keystone Ancient Forest beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a cookout. The Keystone Ancient Forest can be reached by exiting U.S. 412 at 209th West Avenue and traveling two miles north. The preserve is on the left.

A wine and appetizer reception is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway St. Military attire is mess dress, and cocktail attire is appropriate for nonmilitary attendees.

Lastly, a golf tournament is planned for Friday, May 19, at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, 1801 N. McKinley Ave. A full day of fun is on tap, beginning with a burger lunch at noon, followed by 18 holes of golf starting with a shotgun scramble at 1 p.m. Afterward, awards will be presented, followed by a steak dinner at 6 p.m.

Nonmilitary golfers can participate for $125, and tickets for only the steak dinner can be purchased for $40.

The Witkop Foundation is a charitable organization that honors the sacrifices made by veteran, military and first-responder families and supports veterans, active duty members of the armed forces, reservists and members of the National Guard in the transition to civilian life.

For more information about National Military Appreciation Month or to register for any of the events, go online to witkopfoundation.org or contact Dianne Dinkel at 708-710-9858 or via email at bddinkel@witkopfoundation.org.