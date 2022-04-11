 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mullins sworn in to new term on Sand Springs school board

  • 0
042022-ssl-boardbrief-p1

School board member Mike Mullins is administered the oath of office Monday evening by Board Clerk Beth Shope.

 Courtesy

Sand Springs Board of Education member Mike Mullins was sworn in to a new term of office Monday night at the school board’s first meeting since last week’s election.

Mullins, the Office 2 incumbent, defeated challenger MaRanda Trimble-Kerley by 780 votes to 309 in the April 5 election.

Also Monday evening, the school board performed its annual reshuffling of roles, with Vice President Rusty Gunn assuming the presidency, which had been held by Mullins.

Bo Naugle became the vice president, and Jackie Wagnon became the deputy clerk. Beth Shope will continue on as board clerk.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert