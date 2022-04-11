Mullins sworn in to new term on Sand Springs school board

Sand Springs Board of Education member Mike Mullins was sworn in to a new term of office Monday night at the school board’s first meeting since last week’s election.
Mullins, the Office 2 incumbent, defeated challenger MaRanda Trimble-Kerley by 780 votes to 309 in the April 5 election.
Also Monday evening, the school board performed its annual reshuffling of roles, with Vice President Rusty Gunn assuming the presidency, which had been held by Mullins.
Bo Naugle became the vice president, and Jackie Wagnon became the deputy clerk. Beth Shope will continue on as board clerk.
