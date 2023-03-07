A motorist who police said mistook the gas pedal for the brake drove her Jeep SUV into the front of the Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili restaurant at 233 S. Adams Road early Tuesday afternoon.

Neither the driver nor anyone inside the restaurant was injured, according to Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner.

Damage to the building appeared to be limited because the SUV, which had been in a handicap-accessible parking spot at the front, went through two sets of double doors.

City building inspectors surveyed the damage and found nothing structurally deficient, City Manager Mike Carter said.

“It was the weirdest thing ever,” said Pam Funk, who was in the restaurant at the time. “You see that stuff on YouTube all the time, but you never expect to be sitting there and just see it.”

Funk and her husband, Steve Funk, who have lived in Sand Springs since 1978, have a longstanding election day tradition of going to vote and then going either to Ron’s or to Dean’s Coney Island.

They had just gotten their food about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday when they heard the crash.

Pam Funk said her immediate thought was that shelves holding dishes in the kitchen had fallen over.

The SUV came through the outer doors, the vestibule and the inner doors, which were pushed across the restaurant, and then came to rest about 6 feet into the dining room, she said.

“It’s a very big blessing that there was nobody at those inside tables,” Funk said, noting that the diners who were present were at tables around the perimeter.

“When it happened, a lot of people ran over there to see if she was OK and to see if they could help her,” she said of the driver.

“I was so impressed with how, instead of just standing there staring, so many people rushed over to help.”

Funk said Sand Springs police officers and firefighters responded and were attending to the motorist while the staff inside the restaurant began cleaning up glass and debris.

When the Funks left about half an hour later, the driver was still out front with first responders, and restaurant patrons left through the back door into the alley.

Enzbrenner said the motorist had not had any medical issues prior to the accident.

He said that because the accident happened on private property, no citation was issued and the matter would be resolved through insurance companies.

Ron’s posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.