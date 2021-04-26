Monthly grants available to local businesses through Tulsa World stimulus program

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been granted in the Tulsa World Media Co.'s third local business stimulus program aimed at helping companies succeed in our rapidly evolving economic environment.

The program is available to locally owned and operated businesses and provides matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the Tulsa World’s broad suite of digital services, such as website design, text marketing and managed email marketing.

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Tulsa World Media Co., provides news, information and advertising in 77 markets and has this program available in each one.

Up to $5 million is available to local businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. The grants will be awarded in April, May and June.

“We appreciate those businesses who have reached out to us so we can provide much needed marketing grants,” said Bernie Heller, president and director of local sales for Tulsa World Media Co.

“We’ve designed this local business stimulus program to meet the need of our local businesses so they don’t just recover but thrive in today’s business climate.”