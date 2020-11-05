Monster Ball remains a smashing success for Sandite Special Olympics

Mother Nature may have bumped the event back a week, but students at Charles Page High School were determined to swing the bats for a good cause.

Members of the Sandite baseball and softball programs squared off on the diamond in a co-ed format Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the fourth annual Monster Ball at the Sandite Sports Complex. Joined by the CPHS Dance team, students dressed up in their best costumes in the fundraiser for Sandite Special Olympics (see PHOTOS).

Originally scheduled for Oct. 29, the event was postponed due to inclement weather. Monster Ball remained a success after being rescheduled earlier in the week. The evening was highlighted by creative costumes, a friendly softball game and an entertaining bat race.

The success of the night was evident as the event raised $1,174, according to Carrie Schlehuber, director of Sandite Special Olympics.

