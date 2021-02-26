Monday is deadline to apply for Leadership Sand Springs

Monday is the deadline to submit an application to participate in this year’s edition of Leadership Sand Springs, a program designed to identify leaders, develop their skills and provide opportunities to learn more about the community and local and state government.

Class members will meet once each month on a Tuesday afternoon from noon until 5 p.m. from March through December. The first class is set for March 9.

The cost of the program is $250 for Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce members and $300 for nonmembers.

Participants should expect to learn about Sand Springs history, government, small businesses and nonprofit agencies and tour some of Sand Springs’ historical locations.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221 or info@sandspringschamber.org.