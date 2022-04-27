Modern library is about so much more than books

For a long time now, libraries have been more than just a place with books that people can borrow. As many of our regulars know, we also have DVDs, Blu-ray discs, magazines, comic volumes, cake pans and seeds — all available to check out for free.

However, library services go beyond this massive collection of more than 6 million items our customers can check out.

It is understandable to think, “Wait, there’s more?” Not everyone knows what is available to them at the library. I love when I hear a customer say, “I didn’t know the library did that!” because it is an invitation to talk about how incredible the library is and what we offer.

While working all day at our library booth at the Sand Springs Herbal Affair earlier this month, I heard people say this a lot.

In response, I found myself saying, “Yes, really, we have seeds that are free to check out, and we also have … ” over and over that day. So I thought I’d talk about a few services available at the Tulsa City-County Library system that have nothing to do with our amazing collection of materials.

There are several printing options, with black and white copies for 10 cents per page and color copies for 25 cents per page. You can log in to our computers and print from a flash drive; you can print wirelessly from your phone; or you can even send items to our printers from your own home. The jobs stay in the printing queue for 24 hours.

If you already have what you need printed but need to make copies or fax it, we have you covered there, as well. Copies cost the same as print jobs, and faxes cost 50 cents per page. For faxes, you can elect to receive an email confirmation when the fax is sent.

Maybe you need to create professional-looking business cards or flyers. We have Pixlr downloaded on our public computers to help you create these items and save them to flash drives or print them.

Free Wi-Fi is available in our buildings while we are open and in our parking lots 24/7, excluding the lot at the Central Library in downtown Tulsa. Inside the library are outlets for you to charge your devices.

If you aren’t sure where these are, please ask us! Like I am, the other staff members at the Charles Page Library and other library branches are eager and happy to talk about how the library can help you.

Visit tulsalibrary.org/using-the-library for more information about printing and Wi-Fi.

There is so much more available to you, so come on in and ask us! Or just say, “I didn’t know the library did that!” You will inevitably hear a staff member reply, “Yes! And we also have … ” because we love talking about how amazing our library system is.