 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Carter sworn in as new Sand Springs city manager

Mike Carter sworn in as new Sand Springs city manager

{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Carter was sworn in as Sand Springs’ new city manager Monday evening at the March monthly meeting of the City Council.

Carter, a police officer in the city for 28 years and its chief for the past six, was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Janice Almy.

Fire Chief Mike Wood read a resolution of support from the administration.

The council had announced Dec. 14 that Carter would succeed interim City Manager Daniel Bradley, who filled the role after previous City Manager Elizabeth Gray left the post last May after six years to work for the city of Bethany.

Deputy Police Chief John Mars will succeed Carter as police chief.

news@sandspringsleader.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald eagles' story is one of success
News

Bald eagles' story is one of success

  • Updated

The raptor has been brought from near extinction to be considered “of least concern” today, thanks to the work of places such as the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News