Mike Carter sworn in as new Sand Springs city manager

Sand Springs City Clerk Janice Almy (left) shakes hands with new City Manager Mike Carter after administering the oath of office to him at the City Council’s March 22 meeting at the Case Community Center. Carter had served for 28 years on the city’s police force, the past six as its chief.
From Staff Reports
Mike Carter was sworn in as Sand Springs’ new city manager Monday evening at the March monthly meeting of the City Council.
Carter, a police officer in the city for 28 years and its chief for the past six, was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Janice Almy.
Fire Chief Mike Wood read a resolution of support from the administration.
The council had announced Dec. 14 that Carter would succeed interim City Manager Daniel Bradley, who filled the role after previous City Manager Elizabeth Gray left the post last May after six years to work for the city of Bethany.
Deputy Police Chief John Mars will succeed Carter as police chief.
