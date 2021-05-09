Michael Phillips is 2021 John M. Hess Municipal Award recipient

Longtime Sand Springs civic leader Michael Phillips was presented with the 2021 John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship at the City Council’s May 3 meeting.
The award was initiated by the council in 2002 to recognize individuals who have provided a legacy of public service to the city. It is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an individual by the city government.
Phillips “has shown a unique dedication to Sand Springs while serving on various boards and the City Council,” Mayor Jim Spoon said. “He has been an ambassador for the city of Sand Springs at every opportunity, and he has shown himself to be a proud and involved Sandite.”
The award proclamation cites Phillips’ 10 years’ service as a city councilor for Ward 1; his service on the Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission and Public Works Advisory Committee; his tenure as the District 6 appointee on the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Board of Directors; his service on the National League of Cities as a Small Cities Council member; his being a small-business owner in Sand Springs; his being an advocate for local schools and the early childhood education program; and “for giving his time and talents as a true ambassador for the Sand Springs community.”
Phillips said he was a bit surprised to receive the award.
“I know some of the previous recipients, and I would not have thought at this point in my life that I would have received it,” he said.
Phillips, who is the chairman of the Board of Adjustment, said the most rewarding part of his municipal service is “the sense of fulfillment. We can either be spectators in municipal government or we can be participants. And it’s far more rewarding to be participants.”
“We each are ambassadors and representatives of our community and should give back with the talents we possess,” he said.
Phillips was born in Tulsa, but his parents moved to Sand Springs about nine months later. Phillips graduated from Charles Page High School in 1980 and went on to attend the University of Tulsa.
Later, he and his wife, Dianna, returned to Sand Springs, which Phillips called “a natural choice.”
Phillips, who owns Technology Consulting Services in the city, also is a member of the Rotary Club and volunteers with the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, the Sandite Child Development Center and Sand Springs Community Services.
Receiving the Hess Award “is the ultimate affirmation of what I think every citizen of Sand Springs should be,” he said. “I am eternally grateful to the council for their consideration.”
Phillips noted that the award has been given only 19 times since its inception.
“It’s a select group, but it means that my peers and my friends and the council appreciate the things I have done and continue to do for the community,” he said.
John M. Hess was born in 1918 in Bartlesville and moved with his wife to Sand Springs in 1945.
Hess was the city’s mayor and finance commissioner from 1963 through 1970. His commitment to community service continued for three more decades until his death in 2002 at age 84.
Hess had a pivotal role in establishing the Sand Springs Planning Commission; was the first chairman of INCOG, the Indian Nations Council of Governments; was a primary mover for the building of the James R. Pogue Airport; and spearheaded the annexation of land south of the Arkansas River into the city.