Michael Phillips is 2021 John M. Hess Municipal Award recipient

Phillips, who is the chairman of the Board of Adjustment, said the most rewarding part of his municipal service is “the sense of fulfillment. We can either be spectators in municipal government or we can be participants. And it’s far more rewarding to be participants.”

“We each are ambassadors and representatives of our community and should give back with the talents we possess,” he said.

Phillips was born in Tulsa, but his parents moved to Sand Springs about nine months later. Phillips graduated from Charles Page High School in 1980 and went on to attend the University of Tulsa.

Later, he and his wife, Dianna, returned to Sand Springs, which Phillips called “a natural choice.”

Phillips, who owns Technology Consulting Services in the city, also is a member of the Rotary Club and volunteers with the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, the Sandite Child Development Center and Sand Springs Community Services.

Receiving the Hess Award “is the ultimate affirmation of what I think every citizen of Sand Springs should be,” he said. “I am eternally grateful to the council for their consideration.”

Phillips noted that the award has been given only 19 times since its inception.