Metro-area COVID infections continue to fall sharply, but deaths still climbing

Even as COVID-19 infections in the city of Sand Springs and across the Tulsa metro area as a whole are continuing to decline rapidly, deaths are continuing to increase dramatically, according to data from the state Health Department.

Health officials say that’s because many ICU patients who have been holding their own against COVID are beginning to lose those battles.

Every community in the metro area saw a significant decrease in the number of active COVID infections last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data released last Wednesday by Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s office.

Sand Springs, for example, saw its cases fall to 198 last week from 509 the previous week — a 61% decline, the data show.

It marked the third consecutive week of declining infections across the metro area.

But deaths in Sand Springs rose by two last week, bringing the city’s pandemic death toll to 120.

Eight of 10 municipalities in the metro area — all except Jenks and Glenpool — saw deaths increase last week, the data indicate.