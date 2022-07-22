Memorial service slated July 29 for boy who drowned in Arkansas River

A memorial service has been planned for Bentley Burkhalter, 4, who drowned last week in the Arkansas River near Sand Springs.

The service is set for 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Floral Haven Funeral Home’s Rose Chapel, 6500 S. 129th East Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Bentley and his older brother, Branson Burkhalter, 7, were playing in a shallow pool of water July 15 with their father, Chuck Burkhalter, close by when the two boys began to drift into the swifter current, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Chuck Burkhalter was able to rescue Branson, who was closer to him, but not Bentley, authorities said.

Emergency responders in boats from multiple agencies searched the river for hours, also using a drone and the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The search eventually was called off overnight and resumed the following morning, when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered Bentley’s body.

Bentley is survived by his parents, Chuck and Jami Burkhalter, and his brother, Branson.

The Burkhalters had recently moved to Sand Springs from Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Bentley attended prekindergarten last year at Cleveland Public Schools and was planning to attend Keystone Public Schools in the fall, Jami Burkhalter, said.

She said the family is having Bentley cremated and that some of his ashes will be buried in the children’s cemetery at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens in Broken Arrow.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with the unexpected funeral expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/BentleyGoFundMe.