Meet Your Local: Sherry Durkee, Sand Springs Public Schools

7. Tell us about your family.

My husband’s name is Richard and we have been happily married for 34 years. He’s the greatest—very intuitive and funny. We have three children. Craig is my oldest; he and his wife Andrea have one child (my only grandchild) Connor who turned 1 in September. Craig and Andrea live in the Tulsa area. My daughter Erin and her husband Cody Shadbolt live in Dallas. They just got married in August this year, adding another son to our family. My youngest son is Cole. He is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in Industrial Engineering.

8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?

It’s constant. Interestingly, I just picked up my phone. It’s 3:00 in the afternoon and I have answered 15 phone calls and 16 text message conversations.

9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Gum popping.

10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?

The area is beautiful. The people are amazing and very service driven.

11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?