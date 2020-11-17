Meet Your Local: Sherry Durkee, Sand Springs Public Schools

1. What role do you have with Sand Springs Public Schools?
I am the Superintendent at Sand Springs Public Schools.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I love watching the successes of our students and promoting them in our community and regionally. The staff at SSPS is phenomenal and working with the Leadership team and all of our staff is the best!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love spending time with family. I have a grandson now that just turned 1 and being a Gigi is great! I also love to garden and work in our yard. It’s rewarding to see the “fruits” of your work!
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Taking an extended scenic drive up the east coast in the fall.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
This is a tough one because I really don’t watch much TV. Occasionally I do get hooked on a Netflix series.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Definitely Europe and more specifically Paris.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband’s name is Richard and we have been happily married for 34 years. He’s the greatest—very intuitive and funny. We have three children. Craig is my oldest; he and his wife Andrea have one child (my only grandchild) Connor who turned 1 in September. Craig and Andrea live in the Tulsa area. My daughter Erin and her husband Cody Shadbolt live in Dallas. They just got married in August this year, adding another son to our family. My youngest son is Cole. He is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in Industrial Engineering.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
It’s constant. Interestingly, I just picked up my phone. It’s 3:00 in the afternoon and I have answered 15 phone calls and 16 text message conversations.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Gum popping.
10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?
The area is beautiful. The people are amazing and very service driven.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice probably came from my mom who always said, “Don’t borrow trouble.” I say that all the time and may be the best advice I give out. The other piece of advice I try to live by (and have doled out) is never make a quick decision when you have time to think. It is never a good idea to be reactive.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
This is easy—my husband can grill a filet better than anyone—no doubt. That paired with a good salad and roasted potatoes is THE best!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I call these stupid human tricks. My thumb is double jointed meaning I can almost bend it in half backwards. Interpretation: I can beat almost anyone at thumb wrestling!
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, family, friends for sure BUT, also coffee, sleep and yoga pants.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
With my job, I haven’t really been self-isolating; however, I am a rule follower to the nth degree so hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing to the extent possible is a standard.
