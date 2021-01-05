Meet Your Local: Sand Springs Romme Pate, Pate's Bookkeeping Tax and Services

1. What role do you have at Pate’s Bookkeeping & Tax Services?

I am the owner. I have been at this same location (Gilstrap Chiropractic Clinic) for 32 years.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

Being able to help clients solve their tax and bookkeeping situations. Most don't know what to do, so it is gratifying when I can guide them.

3. What do you do for fun outside of work?

I can't say that I have a lot of time outside of work, but I do enjoy fishing when I get the chance. I also enjoy spending time with my children and grandchildren.

4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?

I would like to visit Yankee Stadium. I'm not too daring when it comes to bucket list.

5. What's your favorite TV show?

I believe my favorite show is Andy Griffith - especially the ones with Barney.

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?