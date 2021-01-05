Meet Your Local: Sand Springs Romme Pate, Pate's Bookkeeping Tax and Services

1. What role do you have at Pate’s Bookkeeping & Tax Services?
I am the owner. I have been at this same location (Gilstrap Chiropractic Clinic) for 32 years.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Being able to help clients solve their tax and bookkeeping situations. Most don't know what to do, so it is gratifying when I can guide them.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I can't say that I have a lot of time outside of work, but I do enjoy fishing when I get the chance. I also enjoy spending time with my children and grandchildren.
4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?
I would like to visit Yankee Stadium. I'm not too daring when it comes to bucket list.
5. What's your favorite TV show?
I believe my favorite show is Andy Griffith - especially the ones with Barney.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
It would probably be the UK and Ireland.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have four daughters who all graduated from Charles Page, Pam, Melissa, Terri and Ramona. Pam is a stay at home mom and a pastor's wife. Melissa is a pre-k teacher at Kellyville. Terri is a math teacher at Clyde Boyd and Ramona works with me. We have 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. So you see we have a large family.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Depends on the time of year, during tax season probably at least 10 times per hour.
9. What's your biggest pet peeve?
People wanting to visit and talk during my most busy times, although I understand that they sometimes just need someone to talk to.
10. What do you enjoy about the Sand Springs area?
There are many things I appreciate about Sand Springs - friendly people, dedicated police and firemen. We are not overrun with traffic yet.
11. What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
Be honest and maintain your integrity - without those we are nothing. Serve the Lord with your whole heart.
12. What's your favorite meal?
I don't know if I have a favorite meal. I just like to eat. My wife is the best cook so anything she cooks is good. I like just two kinds of pie, hot and cold.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I do try to play the guitar and sing in church. Some would say I do a lot of bellowing.
14. What are three things you couldn't live without?
First of all my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my family and my friends. I also appreciate my clients, some for over 40 years.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
We are trying to be as careful as possible. I will be glad when this is all over. I respect each one's own feeling and level of anxiety.