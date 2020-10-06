Meet Your Local: Kim Zieg, Co-Owner, OkieSpice and Trade Co.

I am a huge fan of Sand Springs! What better place to raise your children ... or work and live? We are close to the bigger city and all of its attractions but still have a small town feel. The school system is fabulous and the teachers still know your kids and want what’s best for them! Up until a few years ago we still had our homecoming parade on the actual day of Homecoming … and that was so special for the town. The Herbal Affair is such treasure as well. The businesses around this area will pitch in for one of their own and we still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse! Or at least we do at OkieSpice!