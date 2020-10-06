Meet Your Local: Kim Zieg, Co-Owner, OkieSpice and Trade Co.

1. What role do you have at OkieSpice and Trade Co.?
My role at OkieSpice and Trade Co. is owner, along with my husband Steve! We laugh and say he is the “we” behind every idea I have! Don’t forget to remember the “we” ... to all the gals out there!
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
What I enjoy most about OkieSpice is all the awesome folks that come in and visit! Our circle has expanded so much and we love hearing about our customers ideas and the passion they have for our products!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Steve and I enjoy patios, cocktails and creating great food for our family and customers! Give us a patio, good music and good company and we have a hard time going home! We tend to burn the candle at both ends a lot!
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
One thing that we still want to do is take up traveling again......we gave that up to open OkieSpice and we still have so many places we want to go! And places we want to go back to! I am never ready to come home!
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
A TV show that makes me stop and lose track of time even now would have to be “How I Met Your Mother.” Another great series I just cannot let go of is “Bloodlines.” I think I covered both ends of the spectrum with those!
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Places we must go someday would have to be the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico or Shrimpfest in Gulf Shores! Is it weird that it’s always about food?
7. Tell us about your family.
Steve and I have a combined family of seven kiddos and four granddaughters! Our holidays and celebrations get harder and harder to get everyone together each year so we now have an open house Festivus and it’s “come when you can!”
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
I pick up the store phone at OkieSpice a hundred times a day because it’s all spam calls!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Don’t ask about pet peeves because I have a big old soapbox and I will climb up on it! Lol … I guess I have too many to count … and I get very passionate about them also! Poor Steve!
10. What is your favorite thing about the Sand Springs area?
I am a huge fan of Sand Springs! What better place to raise your children ... or work and live? We are close to the bigger city and all of its attractions but still have a small town feel. The school system is fabulous and the teachers still know your kids and want what’s best for them! Up until a few years ago we still had our homecoming parade on the actual day of Homecoming … and that was so special for the town. The Herbal Affair is such treasure as well. The businesses around this area will pitch in for one of their own and we still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse! Or at least we do at OkieSpice!
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I ever got was from a wise gal that told me it’s never too late to change where you are headed.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
A favorite meal is anything with pasta and some cheese! I wish I could say a big ol’ salad!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I unfortunately have no hidden or unusual talents ... unless you count knowing a lot of “one-hit wonder” songs and the words to match!
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Three things I could not live without would be ... Steve to share fun adventures with, warm weather and “loud, loud music”! (Or maybe it’s a “bar, guitar, and honkey tonk music?” hah!)
