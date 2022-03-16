Meadow Valley flood preparation a chronic concern for city

Fire Chief Justin Hall held a meeting and almost nobody came, but that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the importance of talking about flood preparation.

Hall, who also serves as the city of Sand Springs’ emergency management director, spoke before a small handful of people at last Wednesday’s Meadow Valley flood preparation meeting at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center.

His first goal was to explain why and how the neighborhood floods, which might seem like a no-brainer in a city with a river running through it.

“Why does Meadow Valley flood? Most people think it has to do with the (Arkansas) River,” Hall said. “It really has to do with the creek back behind it.”

Fisher Creek runs west to east along the south side of the neighborhood, and Anderson Creek, which runs perpendicular to Fisher, dumps into it.

“Even if the river is pretty much dry,” Hall said, heavy rains affect the creeks first. “And if you start to fill that creek up, it can’t contain it all, and it starts to spill out” into the neighborhood, which is at a lower elevation than the land south of it.

Still, “the reality of it is the river can cause some backups, and that’s what happened in 2019,” Hall said. “Fisher started because of all the heavy rain — we started seeing flooding — but when they started letting water out of the Keystone Dam, we started to see problems there, as well.”

At the height of that flood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was releasing 275,000 cubic feet per second of water from the dam. For context, when only 150,000 cfs is released, it’s the equivalent of 1.1 million gallons — or an Olympic-size swimming pool — flowing over the dam every single second, Hall said.

Knowing why the area floods helps officials craft a plan for how to respond when it inevitably does. At least one mitigation effort is put into action long before the skies are even cloudy.

Inspecting Fisher and Anderson creeks and removing accumulated debris that restricts water flow can go a long way toward protecting homes, Hall said.

“We would really like to do that at least twice a year, but we’re going to commit to at least once a year where we go out there and try to clean those out,” he said.

“Anytime you have trees and debris in there, it stops things up,” he said. “It’s like a beaver dam. So we do try to keep those things clear.”

The city is also trying to procure updated flood inundation maps, to better target efforts, and empty sandbags are in place, ready to be filled at a moment’s notice if necessary, Hall said.

City leaders also have committed to holding annual meetings such as this one, but getting the word out can be a challenge, Hall said, especially when a lot of the property owners no longer live in the neighborhood themselves.

“The residents who have experienced a flood” don’t want to go through that again, he said, so they turn their homes into rental properties.

Those renters “don’t know about the flood potential,” he said. “And that’s the reason that we need these meetings.”

Hall discussed the city’s intensive high-tech monitoring efforts, as well as communication with residents.

He said the city reaches out in a number of ways to notify residents of any danger, including through door-to-door conversations, social media and traditional media announcements, an emergency phone notification system and storm sirens.

“There is a storm siren in that neighborhood,” Hall said, noting that it is slated to be replaced.

One proposal in a four-part general-obligation bond package that the City Council is expected to put before voters this summer would allocate $825,000 to upgrade and modernize storm sirens citywide, including placing as many as half a dozen additional sirens.

Residents can sign up for the Alert Sense emergency phone notification system online at bit.ly/SSalertsense.

Hall also discussed evacuation protocols should conditions warrant, noting that evacuations are not mandatory but are strongly encouraged.

Part of the reason is because as flooding worsens, officials are less able to get boats into the area.

“As the flooded area enlarges, our responsibility enlarges, as well,” Hall said.

That doesn’t mean he’s not sympathetic to people who don’t want to go off and leave their home and belongings to the mercy of looters, however, and that’s why law enforcement officers will be on site at entrances to the neighborhood for as long as possible.

And once the water recedes, a new “resident pass” will allow people who belong in the neighborhood to get in more quickly while keeping out those who don’t belong.

All of this planning might seem like overkill to folks who’ve never experienced a flood firsthand, and it might feel like “too little, too late” to a lot of residents who have.

Hall is just trying to focus on what he can do to prepare for a flood that’s only statistically likely to happen once every century or so.

“The reality is, that neighborhood should never have been built there,” he said. “But it was.”

