McTeacher's Night still a success at breakfast time

McTeacher's Night

McDonald's makes a $1,500 donation to Sand Springs schools on Saturday morning during the annual McTeacher's Night fundraiser. Photo includes (from left) McDonald's Area Supervisor Leonard Newbill, McOpCo Operations Manager Toni Mulay, Sand Springs Education Foundation Director Tirita Montross, Sand Springs Education Foundation Board Member Cindy Griggs, Limestone Elementary fourth grader Bella Jackson, Sand Springs Public Schools teacher Barbie Jackson, Superintendent of Sand Springs Public Schools Sherry Durkee, City Councilor Brian Jackson and Limestone Elementary Principal Terri Lee. SHAWN HEIN/Sand Springs Leader

In an era of social distancing, McTeacher’s Night was a breakfast affair on Saturday morning.

Members of the Sand Springs Education Foundation and Sand Springs Public Schools administrators greeted customers in the McDonald’s drive-thru during the annual fundraising event. A portion of all food sales went to benefit the SSEF.

McDonald’s Area Supervisor Leonard Newbill and McOpCo Operations Manager Toni Mulay were on hand to represent the fast-food mogul, which donated a minimum of $1,500 through the program.

“It goes into the foundation and every year our teachers write grants,” said Superintendent of Sand Springs Public Schools Sherry Durkee. “They are in the process of doing that now. Those grants for the classrooms will be dispersed right before thanksgiving. It’s a great program, a great opportunity for people to come out and support our community and definitely support our kids.”

In past years, McDonald’s had focused its donation on one school within Sand Springs. This year’s donation will go to the SSEF instead.

“It really helps them make a broader reach within Sand Springs,” Durkee said.

Along with the donation, McDonald’s also held a laptop giveaway to registered customers.

