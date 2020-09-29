McTeacher's Night set to take place Saturday morning

Patrons can grab some breakfast and benefit the Sand Springs Public Schools at the same time on Saturday morning.

The McTeacher’s Night will take place from 8-10 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 99 S. HWY 97 with 20 % of food sales going to SSPS.

A limited number of customers will be allowed in the lobby area in order to comply with social distancing standards, but the drive-thru will be open for business as well. Administrators from around the district are expected to be on hand to greet customers, including Sand Spring Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee.

Patrons will also have the chance to enter to win a new laptop. Registration will be available until 2 p.m. with the drawing set to take place at 2:30.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.