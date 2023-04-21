SAND SPRINGS — Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office has been investigating the McCurtain County government for two weeks but that he was as surprised as anyone when county officials were recorded discussing lynching Black people and killing local newspaper reporters.

Speaking Friday to the Rotary Club of Sand Springs, Drummond said his agents “were there two weeks ago, … not because we anticipated a stupid racist slur, but there is something rotten in McCurtain County.”

“It’s that old-school lack of transparency and accountability. There’s a lot of mischief going on in the county government of McCurtain County,” he said. “We had our eye on one guy, and all of a sudden this broke.

“There’s just no room for that. There’s no room for racism in present day-America,” Drummond said. “What this illustrates is there’s racism just below the surface, and we need to keep pushing that further down as generations come so that they know it’s not acceptable.

“We, of an age, grew up around racism — racism where it was permitted — and now we’re more informed and we know that that’s not right,” he said, “because the only difference between a brown-skinned, black-skinned and a white-skinned person is pigment. That’s the only difference.”

Drummond noted the importance of McCurtain County’s Hochatown and Broken Bow Lake area as a tourism mecca.

“We get a lot of money out of Texas,” he said. “Texas dollars are pouring into Oklahoma every day, so we want to keep them robust.”

He said he thought it was appropriate that McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings — who was among those reportedly heard on the recording captured by the McCurtain Gazette-News — resigned Wednesday, “but we do have an ongoing investigation.”

