Mayor Jim Spoon presented a proclamation during the City Council’s regular meeting Monday night in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Cecil and Sons Discount Tires.
The company, which opened in Sand Springs in 1973, added a south Sand Springs location in 1986 and opened a Sapulpa store in 2015.
The proclamation notes the company’s deep involvement in the community with its participation in or sponsoring of such events as Chillin’ and Grillin’, Herbal Affair & Festival, the Rotary Club’s Bass Tournament, Charles Page High School athletics, and the annual Sand Springs Festival of Lights.