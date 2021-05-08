 Skip to main content
Mayor Spoon makes pitch for the city
Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon is shown with the "first-pitch ball" he threw out on Friday night at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa. Friday was Sand Springs Night at the Tulsa Drillers baseball game. Besides throwing out the first pitch, Mayor Spoon also presented Drillers mascot Hornsby with the Key to the City.

 Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

