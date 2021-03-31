Mayfest is on for this spring — with COVID precautions

Here’s one sure sign that normalcy may not be far away: Mayfest, Tulsa’s annual spring celebration of art, music and food, will take place May 7-9.

The Tulsa Health Department recently approved the safety plan that Mayfest officials compiled for the festival. While complete details are still being worked out, the festival will have policies in place to provide a safe environment for attendees, artists, vendors, volunteers and staff.

The 2021 festival will be staged on the north edge of downtown, from the Tulsa Arts District to historic Greenwood. The festival moved to this location from its longtime home in downtown’s Deco District in 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayfest will feature juried artists from across the country, local artists, bands and musicians, and traditional festival food.

“After significant hardships across the creative sector during the past year, we are eager to provide opportunities for local artists, musicians, and performers as well as a free creative outlet for Tulsans,” said Holly Becker, executive director of ahha Tulsa, as the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa refers to its Arts District headquarters. Ahha produces Mayfest.