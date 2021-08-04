Masks to be optional for Sand Springs Public Schools as start of classes looms amid surging COVID-19 pandemic

Sand Springs Public Schools families were notified Tuesday about the district’s plans for returning to classes later this month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At least in part due to the actions of state legislators, the district will make mask use optional at all sites and on school buses.
In a letter posted on the district’s website and its social media pages early Tuesday, Superintendent Sherry Durkee outlined the Ready Together Sandites plan — previously referred to as the Health Guidance document.
Durkee also previewed the plan for the school board at its meeting Monday night.
The updates “were made after consulting with our school nursing staff, local and state health officials as well as guidance from the CDC,” Durkee wrote in the letter.
To remain in compliance with Senate Bill 658 — which the state Legislature passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed this spring — masks will be optional for all students and employees, she said.
The measure bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency — something Stitt has said he won’t do despite a sharp rise in COVID-related hospitalizations, especially among younger people.
The measure also prohibits schools from requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of admittance or attendance.
SB 658 further requires a school board to consult with a health department where the board is located before implementing any mask mandate, which could be done only under a state of emergency declared by the governor.
Durkee’s letter says that in the event of an emergency declaration from the governor, the district would consult with the Tulsa Health Department.
The letter, which can be found here, lays out the steps that will be followed in a variety of COVID-related situations.
If a student is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19, the student should be kept at home and the appropriate school notified, Durkee wrote, adding that isolation is required for employees and students who have tested positive for the virus.
The district will not be quarantining students who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, however.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is recommended for anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Durkee’s letter states, adding that the CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine.
But because the school district will not be able to ask for proof of vaccination, Durkee told the school board Monday night, it would be impossible for the district to impose quarantines.
“We would ask that parents make responsible decisions in an effort to keep our children and staff safe,” her letter states.
Other features of the Ready Together Sandites plan include:
• Face masks will be offered to students riding the bus.
• Physical distancing will be promoted whenever and wherever possible.
• Contact tracing will continue in the classroom setting.
• Parents or guardians will be notified if their student is deemed to have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
• Rigorous cleaning procedures, including thorough disinfecting and increased ventilation whenever possible, will continue.
Durkee noted in her letter that state and local health agencies recommend that anyone age 12 or older be vaccinated if they are able.
“Receiving the vaccine is the best way an individual can protect their community, and I am grateful to have received my vaccine in March,” she wrote.
Durkee noted at the school board meeting that in May, about 60% of Sand Springs Public Schools employees reported having been vaccinated.
Although there has been some staff turnover during the summer, she said, those numbers are not likely to have changed much.
Durkee said the Ready Together Sandites plan was created in complete coordination with the district’s three nurses, and she specifically discussed with school board members the thought process behind the decision not to impose quarantines.
She said a full year of data indicated that of elementary school students who were quarantined last year because of exposure to someone with COVID-19, only 1.27% later tested positive themselves.
Further, she said, about 375 students were in classes in July, and the district recorded only four cases — three at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and one at Pratt Elementary School — and none of those originated within the school.
“Of course, those positive cases isolated, “Durkee said. But “there was no — at least to our knowledge — spread based on exposure at school.”
She said district leaders are “feeling comfortable with the recommendation to go forward” even as she acknowledged that “it’s a fluid document” for a fluid situation.
School board President Mike Mullins shared Durkee’s hopefulness, but because of his job as facilities director for the Saint Francis Health System, he continues to be alarmed about COVID-19, he said.
“I will tell you that the numbers that we are seeing now are like they were back at the end of January, February time frame, so it’s the real deal, and it’s increasing,” he said at the meeting.
“I appreciate this document. I hope we have a successful school year, and I appreciate what we’ve done in giving the responsibility to the individuals, because we know we can’t require" compliance with mandates.
“But I would highly recommend that people take the precautions that are out there to protect themselves and protect others, because it’s the real deal,” he said.
Asked Tuesday afternoon whether Senate Bill 658 is constraining local school officials from making the decisions they think are best for their districts, Mullins said it is.
“Last year, it was a real challenge because our board was split” on what actions to take with regard to COVID-19. “That particular bill is not even giving us the chance to look at it now.”
Nevertheless, he said, “we’re going to do everything we can to make the children as safe as possible.”
“We’ve got very professional people that work at the school,” he said. “The nursing staff has done a herculean job these past couple of years keeping us as safe as we can be.”
Mullins added that he has “a feeling that we will see a lot of people wearing masks in the schools.”
And for those seeking guidance, he added: “Get the vaccine, and be conscious of your surroundings. If you have any doubts, put the mask on.”