Masks to be optional for Sand Springs Public Schools as start of classes looms amid surging COVID-19 pandemic

“I appreciate this document. I hope we have a successful school year, and I appreciate what we’ve done in giving the responsibility to the individuals, because we know we can’t require" compliance with mandates.

“But I would highly recommend that people take the precautions that are out there to protect themselves and protect others, because it’s the real deal,” he said.

Asked Tuesday afternoon whether Senate Bill 658 is constraining local school officials from making the decisions they think are best for their districts, Mullins said it is.

“Last year, it was a real challenge because our board was split” on what actions to take with regard to COVID-19. “That particular bill is not even giving us the chance to look at it now.”

Nevertheless, he said, “we’re going to do everything we can to make the children as safe as possible.”

“We’ve got very professional people that work at the school,” he said. “The nursing staff has done a herculean job these past couple of years keeping us as safe as we can be.”

Mullins added that he has “a feeling that we will see a lot of people wearing masks in the schools.”

And for those seeking guidance, he added: “Get the vaccine, and be conscious of your surroundings. If you have any doubts, put the mask on.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.